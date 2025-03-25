Respect territorial boundaries, Imoto community monarch charged

The newly-installed Onimoto of Imoto-Yewa, in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State, Oba Gabriel Ogunyomi, has been enjoined to operate within his jurisdiction for a peaceful coexistence.

Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who gave the admonition at the installation and presentation of staff of office to the coronet oba, one-time member of the state House of Assembly and erstwhile chairman, Yewa North said the power conferred on him as a Third-Class Oba, does not give him the right to install a Baale in his domain.

Abiodun, represented by his Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Rasak Daddah, noted that the growth and development of the community remains a topmost priority

“The unity and progress of Imotoland should be your priority as a monarch. It should be noted that your power does not extend beyond your domain,” he added

The governor advised the monarch to avoid involvement in land-grabbing activities, instead join the government’s anti-grabbing campaign by ensuring measures were put in place to curb such acts and related criminalities in the community.

The Olu Ilaro and paramount ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, represented by Oba Gabriel Olalowo of Igan-Alade, urged Imoto indigenes to live with love, saying their strength lies in their unity, which will pave the way for development

Chairman, Yewa-North Local Government Area, Akinbode Olusola, congratulated the Coronet Oba and called on the people of Imoto community to braze up for a new era of leadership.

Oba Ogunyomi, expressed gratitude to Governor Abiodun for the gesture, assuring the Onimoto community of sustained peace and development

Traditional rulers present were the Alademeso of Igan-Alade, Oba Gabriel Olalowo, the Onijale-Ketu, Oba Bisiriru Oyero, the Onijoun of Ijoun, Oba Gabriel Ogunji, the Aboro of Ibese land, Oba Rotimi Mulero and the Alaketu of Ketu Republic of Benin was represented

Others were the immediate past chairmen, including Gazou Eniola, Ijebu-Ode; Kikelomo Delana, Ifo; Adedapo Odunsi, Remo North; Mudasiru Adekunle, Waterside; Oyesanya Tutu, Ijebu East; Alhaji Yaya Fadipe, Imeko-Afon; Babatunde Bankole, Olusola Akinosi and past assembly members.

