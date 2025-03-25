World Water Day 2025: Nigerian Association of Hydrogeologists campaigns for glacier preservation

The Nigerian Association of Hydrogeologists has affirmed its commitment to preserving glaciers during World Water Day 2025.

The event, which was held at the Federal University of Technology, Minna, on 22nd March 2025, had the theme ‘Glacier Preservation.’ The Association, through its Niger State Chapter Chairman, Geologist Philimon Danladi, said glacier preservation is key to tackling the melting, which is happening faster than ever.

He stated further that as the planet gets hotter, the frozen world is shrinking, making the water cycle more unpredictable, highlighting that people are affected by the changing meltwater flows, which are causing floods, droughts, landslides, and rising sea levels.

The General Manager of Niger State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWATSAN), Engineer Isah, explained during the commemoration that “we must manage meltwater more sustainably, saving our glaciers is a survival strategy for people and the planet for the future as the depth of boreholes drill has gone deeper posing dangerous concern to stakeholders.”

The Managing Director of Niger State Water and Sewage Corporation (NISWASEC), Engineer Gimba Yisa, said the commemoration is apt and critical to preserving glacier meltwater, which is essential for drinking water, agriculture, industry, clean energy production, and healthy ecosystems.

The MD of NISWASEC noted that the rapid melting of glaciers is causing uncertainty in water flows, with profound impacts on people and the planet.

In a paper presentation on the future of water in a changing climate, projections and predictions by Professor Idris Nda confirmed that making glacier preservation a survival strategy is crucial. He stated that 97 percent of water is saltwater, 3 percent is freshwater, with 95.5 percent being ocean water and 30.1 percent classified as groundwater.

He noted that 4 billion people would face severe water scarcity, with an annual water demand of 286,200 million cubic meters of freshwater, which is projected to increase to between 5.93 million and 16.58 billion per year by 2030.

