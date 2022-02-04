Research institute honours Islamic scholar

ISLAMIC scholar and director of Morkaz Naseeha International Arabic School, Ibadan, Sheikh Olalekan Usman Bolaji has been awarded an honorary doctorate certificate in strategic leadership by the Corporate Institute of Strategic Research (CISR).

Dr Umar Faruk and James Etim M. presented the scholar with a ceremonial rope and a certificate at a ceremony last weekend at the institute in Abuja.

Faruk described the CISR as a professional body for development experts, specialists and practitioners, urging Dr Bolaji to be a good ambassador of the institute and continue to be the man they honoured.

“You are now a member of the research institute and I want you to know that to whom much is given, so much is expected,” he stated.

The president of the institute, Dr Princewill Inyang, said Bolaji had been elected a doctoral fellow, having satisfied the requirements for admission to membership and in recognition of competence in leadership, strategies, research and outstanding performance.

Sheikh Bolaji described the award as a reward for his hardwork and dedication to the growth of education, especially Arabic studies.

“When I started writing in Arabic, I never imagined that I might be awarded someday, although I have a series of challenges because I find myself in a society where Arabic training and research is not appreciated.

“I didn’t allow the society to kill my endowment and that was why I acquired more knowledge and certificates on different professional fields, which has helped me in writing and translating Arabic to English and vice versa.

“Today, the Corporate Institute of Strategic Research, Abuja, has made me realise that hard work pays and this gives me the opportunity to see life from a new lens,” he said.

Bolaji, an author who has published several books in Arabic and English, also commended his family and mentors to their contributions to his achievements.

