The House of Representatives has concluded plans to investigate the causes of the recurring derailment of the Abuja-Kaduna passenger train, which has skidded twice in the last two weeks with hundreds of Passengers on board

The resolution was passed after the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Umar Ajido, who called for House intervention.

In his lead debate, Hon. Ajido observed that rail transportation is presumed to be the safest mode of transportation the world over.

“However, the recent trend of recurring derailment of the Abuja-Kaduna Train services proves otherwise, a situation that calls for our collective concern.

“The House is concerned that the Abuja-Kaduna train services convey a significant number of passengers and goods from Abuja to Kaduna and vice versa, which plays a huge economic and social role in Nigeria.

“The House is worried that the rate at which derailments occur along the Abuja-Kaduna rail line has become unnecessarily alarming with the most recent derailment, which occurred on Wednesday, the 5th day of June, 2024, when a train travelling from Abuja to Kaduna derailed at Asha Station, leaving many passengers stranded in the Federal Capital Territory. This is the second of such unfortunate occurrences just within the last two weeks.

“This House recalls that on May 26, an Abuja-bound train, on Sunday, derailed along the Abuja-Kaduna route, leading to the passengers being stranded in the Jere area of Kaduna State.

“This House must stand to the occasion by investigating these repeated incidents to ensure that the repeated rail derailment incidents do not result in a national calamity,” he urged.

As a matter of public importance, the House resolved to invite the Minister of Transportation and other relevant stakeholders in the railway sector through the House Committee on Land Transportation to explain to Nigerians the reasons behind the repeated derailment and the measures taken by them to avert further reoccurrence of these unfortunate incidents.

To this end, the House mandated its Committee on Land Transportation to commence an immediate investigation into the causes of these recurring derailments of the Abuja-Kaduna train services with a view to averting a national calamity and report back to the House within four weeks for further legislative action.

