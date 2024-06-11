Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, reiterated on Wednesday the commitment of the Sanwo-Olu administration to investing in the future of the state’s children by providing essential educational infrastructure, recognising them as the future leaders and drivers of progress in Lagos and Nigeria as a whole.

The deputy governor restated this commitment while speaking at the commissioning of the Akinsanya Ajaloleru Nursery and Primary School, which took place at the school premises in Oke Afa in the Ejigbo Local Council Development Area of the state.

Hamzat highlighted that education and technology are the third pillars of the state government’s developmental plan, under the acronym T.H.E.M.E.S. Plus, noting that the school commissioning was part of fulfilling the agenda of the Sanwo-Olu administration.

The deputy governor explained that the school was being commissioned based on the demand of the people of Ilamoshe for a public primary school to reduce the stress that the children go through in accessing education “as there is no single public primary school within the ward, thereby making the children trek a long distance before accessing government education.”

Hamzat, however, expressed the belief that the newly commissioned government-owned school in the local environs would protect the kids from traffic accidents while crossing the road, assuring that the school can compete better than many private schools within the area with the possibility of affordability for the parents.

He, therefore, urged the people of Ilamoshe to take ownership of the newly constructed edifice and ensure that it was kept safe for the children.

The deputy governor, while commending the LCDA Chairman, Hon. Monsurudeen Oloyede Bello, lauded the local government administration under his watch as being effective, efficient, and dependable.

He thanked the chairman for being innovative and urged him not to relent, assuring that “the Ejigbo community will forever be grateful to him and be remembered for his integrity.”

In his remarks, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency II, Hon. Ladi Ajomale, commended the chairman for his excellent work and urged him to continue implementing various infrastructure projects, including inner road construction and other initiatives that would enhance the good living standards of the people of Ejigbo LCDA.

Hon. Ajomale, who noted that the impression people always have is that council chairmen don’t perform or work, affirmed that Hon. Ajomale had performed, saying that he “was able to work and deliver such a good edifice of infrastructure that is even more beautiful than any private institutions within the local council area.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the LCDA boss, Hon. Bello, explained that the newly commissioned school aimed to revolutionise the education landscape in the area by providing an alternative to the costly private schools, thereby alleviating the financial burden on residents and making quality education more accessible.

“This is due to the proximity of Ilamoshe Estate to the well-known Ajao Estate and International Airport, which has prevented many of our children from receiving a free or reasonably priced, high-quality education,” he said.

Bello expressed optimism that the school’s strategic position was expected to enhance socio-economic activity within the surrounding community, disclosing that the school had enrolled over 350 students in the first three months of operation due to “the aesthetic appearance of the building and the calibre of teachers deployed to the school by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB),” which he said forced many parents to withdraw their children from private schools.

