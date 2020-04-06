Reps to probe alleged Kaduna jailbreak, death of inmates

The House of Representatives, on Monday, unveiled plans to investigate the alleged attempted jailbreak at the Kaduna Correctional Centre, last Tuesday, as well as the circumstances surrounding the death of some inmates at the centre.

The Chairman, House Committee on Reformatory Institutions, Hon Anayo Edwin, who disclosed this via a statement obtained by Tribune Online, explained that the investigative hearing will come up immediately it resumes plenary from the emergency recess.

In the bid to decongest the Correctional Centre, Hon Edwin beckoned on the relevant stakeholder involved in the administration of criminal justice including the Chief Justice of Nigeria; Attorney General of the Federation; Chief Judge of the Federal High Court; Chief Judges of the 36 States of the Federation; 36 States Attorneys General and other stakeholders to urgently conduct jail delivery on the Correctional Centres in their respective jurisdiction and immediately direct the Courts to relax bail conditions for non-capital offences to enable accused persons to meet bail conditions and go home instead of compounding the congestion of the Correctional Centres with awaiting trial cases.

He also stressed the urgent need to seriously consider and explore non-custodial sentencing by allowing for the option of fine and community services as provided under the new Act, adding that were due to the nature of the offence committed, bail cannot be granted or custodial sentence is most appropriate, the Correctional Service should immediately arrange for an isolation centre to quarantine the new inmates under the supervision of the NCDC for a reasonable period before they can join other inmates.

He said the proposed inquest into the circumstances leading to the death of the inmates became necessary following conflicting media reports on the incident.

According to him, while a section of the media alleged that the deaths resulted from an alleged attempted jailbreak by inmates; another report stated that the deaths recorded at the Correctional Centre were an expression displeasure by the Armed Squad of the Service over the way and manner, the inmate expressed their fear of the possible spread of coronavirus into the facility following the admission of persons showing symptoms of the disease.

Hon Edwin also pointed out that there were conflicting figures over the number of casualties recorded during the incident and observed that the Comptroller General of Correction is yet to brief him or issue any official press statement on the incident.

He stated that it is possible that when the Comptroller General talks, more facts will emerge, adding that all these facts, therefore, require investigations for the Committee to take an informed position.

Consequently, the committee chairman reiterated his earlier call for the Nigerian Correctional Service to take urgent steps to protect inmates and staff of the service nationwide from the COVID 19, which is currently ravaging the world.

He stated that it is imperative for the service to urgently put in place measures to take care of inmates in the event of any eventuality.

Hon. Edwin noted that the 9th House, in line with its legislative agenda, is committed to the well-being of inmates at the various correctional centres across the country, who by law retain their right to life and dignity of persons at all times, even in the face of a death sentence before their actual execution in line with the orders of the Court.

He stated that the House will stop at nothing to ensure that the inmates are treated with dignity while in confinement.

Consequently, Hon. Edwin charged the authorities of the Nigerian Correctional Service to place a high premium on the safety of the inmates, as the House frowned seriously on the needless death of an inmate.

He noted that at the end of the probe, the House will ensure that anyone found culpable in the death of the inmates, directly or indirectly, will be brought to justice.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE