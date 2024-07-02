The House of Representatives on Tuesday tasked authorities of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC); and Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) on the need to identify and prosecute individuals involved in the distribution or production of counterfeit goods across the country.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion titled: ‘Circulation of fake consumables in Nigeria’, sponsored by Hon. Ahmed Muhammad.

In his lead debate, Hon. Muhammad expressed concern over the fourth quarter of 2023, which indicated that “Nigeria experienced an insurgency involving daily patronage of fake consumables such as drinks, drugs, cooking spices, beverages, and baby food which caused health issues and discouraged local manufacturers and importers of genuine products in the country.

“The House is aware that in December 2023, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) intercepted counterfeiters involved in the production of consumables worth about N750 million.

“The House is also aware of a recent report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) which revealed that fake and substandard drugs kill about 500,000 persons in sub-Saharan Africa each year.

“The House is worried about the potential health complications and economic impact of counterfeit products on Nigerians, heightened by contaminated consumables.

“The House is informed by a global consultancy Price Waterhouse Coopers where it is estimated that Nigeria may lose approximately N2 billion annually to counterfeit medicines, excluding substandard ones.”

To this end, the House urged authorities of NAFDAC and Standards organisation of Nigeria (SON) and Manufacturing Drugs Factories to establish more efficient channels in every state and local government to verify and monitor products before circulation.

The lawmakers also tasked both regulatory agencies on the need to identify and punish individuals involved in the distribution or production of counterfeit goods; and intensify efforts to identify culprits distributing or producing counterfeit goods and fully punish them according to the law.

In the same vein, the lawmakers harped on the need for the agencies to regularly engage and sensitize consumers on digital codes or icons that indicate the authenticity of their products.

Hence, the House mandated the joint Committees on National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control and Legislative Compliance to ensure implementation.

