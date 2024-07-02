Police in Anambra State have recovered a three-month-old baby dumped in front of a secondary school.

It remains uncertain if the baby was abandoned by its parents, but a concerned citizen who discovered the infant in front of Oraukwu Boys Technical College handed the baby over to the police.

Anambra State Police Command’s spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, announced this in a press release, calling on anyone who knows the baby’s parents to come forward to claim her.

ALSO READ:Akwa Ibom govt constitutes health insurance agency

The release read: “Anambra State Police Command today, 2/7/2024, wishes to inform the general public, particularly residents of Anambra State, of a 3-month-old baby found in front of Oraukwu Boys Technical College.

“The baby was recovered by a good Samaritan and brought to Eziowelle Police Station.

“Meanwhile, all efforts made so far to locate the parents or relatives of the baby for identification and claim have proved abortive. The Police have handed over the baby to the Director of the Welfare Department, Idemili North LGA, for safe custody.

“Hence, anyone who can identify or assist the Police in reuniting the baby with the family is hereby enjoined to come forward in this regard.”