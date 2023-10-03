The House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the immediate and underlying causes of banditry and insecurity in the North West, particularly examining its connection to illegal mining.

The resolution was reached following the adoption of a motion on matters of urgent public importance sponsored by Hon. Kabiru Mai-Palace, who expressed grave concern over the escalating and persistent insecurity and banditry in the Northwest region of Nigeria.

In his lead debate, Hon. Kabiru decried the increase in violence by bandits in the North Eastern region of Nigeria, culminating in the abduction of female students of the University of Zamfara State, as well as the abduction of some National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members travelling to Sokoto State.

He also mentioned other incidents of violence against innocent Nigerians in different states of the region.

Worried by these developments, Hon. Kabiru called on the Federal Government to ensure the release of all abductees and to apprehend the perpetrators.

He further urged the present administration to deploy additional security personnel to the hotspots in the region.

In his intervention, Hon. Ismail Haruna proposed an amendment to include parts of the Northeast, especially Bauchi State, in the motion’s prayers.

On his part, Hon. Suleiman Gummi underscored the need for synergy among the security agencies and other stakeholders in the fight against banditry in the North West.

He called on the House to mandate the National Security Adviser to organise a security conference to ensure that all stakeholders collaborate in tackling the continuous menace of banditry and insecurity.

Also speaking, Hon. Abdullahi Balarabe stressed the need to ensure indigenous participation in the plans to resolve the lingering issues of banditry and insecurity.

In his contribution, Hon. Isa Mohammed urged the Federal Government to ensure the implementation of resolutions reached during the previous administration.





As part of ongoing efforts to find a lasting solution to the ravaging security challenges, he called for an investigation into the activities and infiltration of illegal miners in the region, which he argued is a direct catalyst for the rising insecurity in the region.

While expressing his views, Hon. Bello Kaoje emphasised the necessity for a more comprehensive investigation into the immediate and underlying causes of banditry and insecurity in the North West, especially examining its connection to illegal mining.

To this end, the House mandated the joint Committees on Defence, National Security, and Police Affairs, as well as Legislative Compliance, to ensure further legislative action.

Also during the plenary, Deputy Speaker Hon. Benjamin Kalu directed the closure of all ad hoc committees of the House to make way for standing committees to carry out their statutory duties.

The Chairmen of Ad-Hoc Committees were instructed to submit their reports and indicate that the Standing Committees should continue from where they have stopped.

