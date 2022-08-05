Reps task FG, others on accelerated completion of Ajaokuta Steel Mill

The House of Representatives on Friday tasked the Federal Government and other stakeholders on the need for accelerated completion of the moribund Ajaokuta Steel Mill located in Kogi State.

Chairman, House Committee on Steel, Hon. Abdullahi Ibrahim Halims, gave the charge in Abuja, during an oversight visit to the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.

Hon. Halims and other lawmakers who expressed grave concern over the state of the facility expressed optimism that the Mill will significantly contribute to the country’s economic growth on completion.

He said it would create job opportunities and also help to address the issue of insecurity arising from the unemployment of the youths.

He said: “To be succinct and precise, the purpose of this oversight/inspection is to see how the workings of the Ministry are fairing, gather information, identify challenges, build synergy and look for ways to resolve issues that need government input through legislative actions.

“Nigeria today faces enormous challenges in human, social and economic development. The increasing level of violence and insecurity and the deepening poverty and inequalities are demoralizing but also capable of inspiring action amongst political leaders.

“As we all know, the country is enmeshed in political activities geared towards shaping the nation for the better.

“Nevertheless, visits like this also broaden the horizon of political gladiators to see how government Agencies through budgetary releases can foster and build confidence in our teeming youth through legislative engagements.

“I would want to urge and encourage the Ministry to work closely with the Committee. That way, together we can explore more opportunities for positive growth.”

In her remarks, Minister of State for Mines and Steel, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, regretted that so far, no steel has been developed in the country.

She said the ministry was committed to working with relevant authorities to ensure it delivers on its mandate.

