Reps rescind decision on direct, indirect primary, adopt consensus

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, passed the Electoral Bill, 2021 through Third Reading with the adoption of direct, indirect and consensus clauses.

Speaking on the House resolution to rescind its earlier decision on the direct and indirect primaries, the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila said: “You will recall that this House last week, as soon as we returned looked into the complaints and added the provision of indirect primaries to our law.

“Unfortunately the Senate added both indirect and consensus. Which necessitated the possible need for a conference committee of both chambers.

“The leadership of the House met yesterday and decided that in the interest of speedy passage and also to deepen our democracy, the House and Senate decided to add the consensus provision, so there will be no need for a conference but with certain provisos.

“Those provisos is to protect all aspirants, for all positions so that we will all have an even playing field.

“The amended bill provides in clause 84 (2) that: ‘The procedure for the nomination of candidates by political parties for the various elective positions shall be by direct, indirect primaries or consensus.”

In his remarks, the House Leader, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa who solicited for members’ support, said: “We have taken brief in various consultations, lobbying processes and we have all agreed that this necessary changes should be effected to allow for the passage of the all-important electoral Act. We are providing a brand new legislative framework that will coordinate and guide our electoral processes in the country, keeping to mind the overall interest of our people and of course the international best way of doing things as far as election is concerned.

“Mr Speaker I will like to congratulate you in advance for achieving this milestone and the members who all contributed to making sure this bill comes to reality and I believe Mr President will assent to it,” the House Leader noted.

Speaking during a media chat, Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Benjamin Kalu expressed optimism that the amended Electoral bill will end the era of godfatherism in politics.

He said:’ “It’s not the way it used to be before, that political godfathers will seat in a room and then prepare a list and call it consensus. That’s not in the script of this particular section.

“So if you prepare a list and you’re not able to give evidence of a written withdrawal by those who are aspiring, who have not to agree for one candidate to go. You have gone against the spirit of this particular provision. To that extent, one can approach the court.

“We are not doing anybody’s bidding, we are partners in nation-building. It needs partnership, synergy. If there’s a good idea coming from the legislative arm, and it’s impressed by the Executive arm, it helps to build our nation.

“That’s what we are concerned about. In it all what we have done are consultations, we have been consulting with Nigerians and Nigerians are saying give us the full option we have to do that. Nigerians should be happy that the options have conditions and those conditions will tailor the options to the ethos of democracy,” the House Spokesman noted.

It added in 84(3) that “a political party shall not impose nomination qualification or disqualification criteria, measures, or conditions on any aspirant or candidate for any election in its constitution, guidelines, or rules for nomination of candidates for elections, except as prescribed under sections 65, 66, 106, 107, 131, 137, 177 and 187 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).”

On Direct Primaries in 84 (4), the amended version provides that, “A political party that adopts the direct primaries procedure shall ensure that all aspirants are given equal opportunity of being voted for by members of the party and shall adopt the procedure outlined below:

“(a) In the case of Presidential Primaries, all registered members of the party shall vote for aspirants of their choice at a designated centre at each ward of the Federation.

“(b) The procedure in paragraph (a) above of this subsection shall be adopted for direct primaries in respect of Gubernatorial, Senatorial, Federal and State Constituencies.

“(c) Special Conventions or Congresses shall be held to ratify the candidate with the highest number of votes at designated centres at the National, State, Senatorial, Federal and State Constituencies, as the case may be.”

On Indirect Primaries, the bill provides under 84(5) that, “A political party that adopts the system of indirect primaries for the choice of its candidate shall adopt the procedure outlined below:

Clause 84(a) provides that: In the case of nominations to the position of Presidential candidate, the political party shall – (i) hold a Special Presidential Convention at a designated centre in the Federal Capital Territory or any other place within the Federation that is agreed to by the National Executive Committee of the party where delegates shall vote for aspirants of their choice.

“Clause 84(a)(ii) provides that: “The aspirant with the highest number of votes cast at the end of voting shall be declared the winner of the Presidential primaries of the political party and that aspirant’s name shall be forwarded to the Commission as the candidate of the party.”

It further provides under 84(7) that: “Where there is only one aspirant or a consensus candidate in a political party for any of the elective positions mentioned in subsection (5)(a), (b), (c) and (d), the party shall convene a special convention or congress at a designated Centre on a specified date for the confirmation of such aspirant and the name of the aspirant shall be forwarded to the Independent National Electoral Commission as the candidate of the party.”

The Electoral Bill provides in 84(8) that, “A political party that adopts the system of indirect primaries for the choice of its candidate shall clearly outline in its constitution and rule the procedure for the democratic election of delegates to vote at the convention, congress meeting.”

On Consensus Candidate the bill in 84(9a) provides that: “A political party that adopts a consensus candidate shall secure the written consent of all cleared aspirants for the position, indicating their voluntary withdrawal from the race and their endorsement of the consensus candidate.”

It also provides in paragraph (b) that: “Where a political party is unable to secure the written consent of all cleared aspirants for the purpose of a consensus candidate, it shall revert to the choice of direct or indirect primaries for the nomination of candidates for the aforesaid elective positions.”

The bill states in paragraph (c) that: “A Special Convention or nomination Congress shall be held to ratify the choice of consensus candidates at designated centres at the National, State, Senatorial, Federal and State Constituencies, as the case may be.”