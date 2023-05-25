The House of Representatives on Wednesday unveiled plans to investigate the utilisation of the multi-billion naira fund accrued into the Ecological Fund.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion of Matter of Urgent Public Importance sponsored by Hon. Jimoh Olajide.

In his lead debate, Hon. Olajide called for urgent need to investigate the utilization of the ecological fund received by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The lawmaker also queried the utilization of the special intervention fund for the cushioning of natural as well as security-based calamities by the agency.

He lamented that not much success has been achieved in this regard over the years.

To this end, he urged the House to mandate the House Committee on Disaster Preparedness to investigate the matter and report back to the House for more legislative action.

However speaking against the motion, Hon. Abubakar Yalleman stated that more research should have been done before moving the motion, because if due research was done; the House would see that NEMA has been up and doing and impacting affected communities nationwide.

Also at plenary, the House passed through Second Reading six bills namely: a bill seeking to amend the Medical Residency Training Act; a Bill seeking to repeal the Fire Service Act, 2004 and Enact the Federal Fire and Rescue Service; and A Bill seeking to establish National Veterinary Research Institute, Gombe, charged with the Responsibility of facilitating research in Animal Diseases, Treatment, Control, Nutrition and Standardisation of Manufactured Animal Feeds.

Others are: A bill seeking to establish the Institute of Information and Communication Technology, Nsu, Ehime-Mbano, Imo State; A bill seeking ro establish Microbiology Council of Nigeria to provide for the Control of its membership and to promote and foster the practice of Micro Biology in the Federation and A bill seeking to repeal the Explosives Act 1964 and enact the Explosives Act, to regulate the Manufacture, Storage, Possession, Use, Distribution, Purchase, Sale, Transportation, Importation and Exportation of Explosives.