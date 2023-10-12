House of Representatives, on Thursday, unveiled plans to investigate alleged victimisation and maltreatment of Nigerians in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by the Minority Leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda and 10 other lawmakers.

In his lead debate, Hon. Chinda who frowned at the heinous crimes being perpetuated against Nigerians living in various countries, observed that the alleged incidence of victimization, maltreatment and forced imprisonment of Nigerians, including air travelers, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia should be investigated.

“The House also notes that one Dr Paul Ezike in a ‘safe our soul message’ circulated a message at the instance of

a Nigerian allegedly arrested and put in Ethiopia prison.

“The House further notes that some Nigerians are currently serving at the Chaota Maximum Security and other

prisons in Ethiopia most of whom are travelers that use the Ethiopian Airport as a transit point where they are indiscriminately arrested at the Ethiopia Airport in Addis Ababa, taken to the hospital and forcefully injected with some substances and later taken to the prison facilities.

“The House again notes that Nigerians in Addis Ababa and all over the world and their air travelers should be protected and should be accorded the same protection Nigeria gives to foreigners who live in Nigeria.

“The House is aware that 250 Nigerians are currently serving prison terms in Ethiopia as a result of frequent attack

and may die in prison, if urgent steps are not taken to save them.

“The House is also aware that these Nigerians are not only poorly treated but are also subjected to very agonizing

conditions, poor feeding and without medication.

“The House is cognizant that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) joined the rest of Africa to sign a remarkable Trade Agreement for the continent and the fact that Nigerians are industrious

entrepreneurs and have spent years transacting business in Addis Ababa and air travelers contributing to their economy.

“The House is worried that if early interventions and diplomatic measures are not taken by the Nigerian Government to check the incessant attacks on Nigerian in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and air travelers would be at risk,” he noted.

To this end, the House mandated the joint Committees on Diaspora and Foreign Affairs to invite the Hon. Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Chairman, Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa to brief them on the preventive measures taken to protect Nigerians and air travelers to Addis Ababa and report back within three weeks for further legislative action.

