Reps member, Idahosa constructs 77 classrooms, empowers 617 in three years

The member of the House of Representatives representing Ovia Federal Constituency of Edo State, Mr Dennis Idahosa, on Sunday said that in the last three years, he has constructed not more than 77 classrooms in the area in addition to other projects.

Idahosa, who is seeking a second term under the banner of the All Progressive Congress (APC), stated this in a chat with newsmen in Benin on Sunday, adding that during the period under review, his stewardship had seen to the empowerment of 617 members of his constituent.

He said that several others projects ranging from electrification, roads, health centres, town hall, markets, skill acquisition centres, and cassava processing plants, were executed by him with the sole aim of lifting the standard of living in the area.

Idahosa stressed that he had a rewarding experience being a member of the House of Representatives as it had afforded him the opportunity to impact the lives of his people.

Idahosa, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Legislative Compliance, particularly noted that his intervention in the education sector was the more touching to him, given the prime place of education in a nation’s development

The lawmaker pointed out that before his intervention, most pupils and students alike in the area had bitter experiences of trekking long distances to attend classes, while some received classes in batches because of a lack of classrooms.

“It was indeed more touching to me as some of them had to attend schools in neighbouring Ondo State, while there was some situation of primary schools combining to take classes with their secondary schools because of lack of classrooms.

“This is no politics and it happened in Evbuonogbon and Ekosodun respectively. Our intervention changed the situation,” he stated.

Idahosa said that driven by the need to see to the economic well-being of the people, he initiated and executed some empowerment programmes that saw 617 persons from across the 23 wards of the federal constituency as beneficiaries.

While noting that the empowerment programmes, which included various aspects of agriculture and fashion, the lawmaker said that the beneficiaries were not just trained, but were provided with starter parks as well.

He further said that his intervention had saved the education pursuit of 50 undergraduates in the federal constituency with the payment of their tuition fees.

Idahosa said that these projects had been impactful and had transformed not just the communities, “but have seen the improvement in the economic well-being of the people.”

The lawmaker, who said he was seeking reelection to consolidate on the achievements recorded in his first term, added that he would be embarking on the issue-based campaign by showcasing his records of stewardship within the past three years.

“I understand they have started regrouping to embark on a campaign of calumny, we won’t go dirty with them, we will use our projects across the 23 wards to speak with our people.





“Ovia problem are a lot wiser now and knows who means well for them. We shall be asking them to compare the time past and era between 2019 and now,” he said.

The lawmaker concluded with the promise to see to the end of the ongoing 37.4km Udo-Nikorogha and Ekehuan-Gelegele electrification projects.

