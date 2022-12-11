Reps member, Idahosa constructs 77 classrooms, empowers 617 in three years

Latest News
By 'Suyi Ayodele - Benin
Reps member constructs , Edo govt shut, 10 unidentified bodies found in Edo communities, evacuated to morgue, 250 women, youths graduates from FG LIFE-ND agric intervention project in Edo, INEC reunites Orbih's faction, Police kill three neutralised kidnappers, Police arrest for selling baby, Man stabs policewoman to death in Edo, Suspected herdsmen kidnap Edo APC chieftain, Edo Police confirm two dead in renewed cult clash, Altar boy to slain Catholic priest on danger list in Edo as angry villagers lynch herdsman, Reverend father kidnapped at home , marginalisation of Owan Akoko Edo , Police arrest two men for defiling 13-year-old schoolgirl in Edo, Edo police debunk news , 2023: Auchi people kick against marginalization, Edo elders defend status as autonomous community, Death toll in Auchi, Gunmen kill policeman, campaign against use of chemicals, Oredo LGA arrests illegal revenue collector, Army, police wade into farmers, herders clash in Edo, Ijaw youths stop pipeline project over exclusion, FG inaugurates capacity warehouse, Gunmen abduct DPO in Edo, attempted jailbreak in Edo, Police shoot protesting Niger Delta student in Edo, Edo doesn't owe , Edo farmers seek FG's intervention, Edo schools resume Monday, Five suspected kidnappers burnt, Edo govt arrests four, Community blocks Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi road, Cab driver cries for justice , Five kidnapped passengers regain freedom, Two suspected kidnappers arrested, Wife edo, edo vigilantes, edo immigration PRO kidnapped, Unidentified vigilante kills shopowner, customer in Benin, Police arrest suspected, Edo community protests, Edo begins fresh registration, Police kill suspected, South East Monarchs, Bishops call for unconditional release of Kanu by FG Nnanna Nwogu - Umuahia The Joint Body of the South East Council of Traditional Rulers and representatives of Igbo Archbishops and Bishops has called for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the Federal Government. In a press statement dated October 18th, 2022 and made available to TRIBUNE in Umuahia, the body noted, “we have also supported the call for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the Federal Government to douse the current tensions across the Southeast and create an atmosphere for collaboration towards a constructive resolution of the issues”. According to them in the statement signed by H.M. Obi Nnaemeka Achebe, CFR (Chairman, Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council), Most Rev. Dr. Chibuzo R. Opoko, (Methodist Archbishop of Umuahia), H.M. Igwe Amb L. O. C. Agubuzu (Chairman, Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council) and Most Rev. Dr. Valerian M. Okeke (Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha), “We note the Opinion emanating from the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, regarding the on-going legal action instituted by the Federal Government of Nigeria against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu which was issued on 20th July 2022. Among many recommendations or requests made to the Federal government, the Opinion called for the immediate and unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who has been in detention for over one year, following his rendition from Kenya in June 2021. “We also note media reports confirming that on Thursday, October 13, 2022, a three-man panel of the Court of Appeal in Abuja led by Justice Hanatu Sankey held that the Federal High Court lacks the jurisdiction to try Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on the grounds of his rendition to Nigeria which violates the protocol on extradition and the OAU convention, and subsequently discharged Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. “We welcome this judgment and assert that the wisdom of the Appellate Court presents a timely and an unprecedented opportunity to overcome the challenge of trust that has obstructed the path to peace; and opens the window to winning the hearts and minds of the people. “We therefore unequivocally support the call for the immediate release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in line with the unanimous judgment of the Court that his extradition and subsequent trial was illegal, and the lower court had no jurisdiction to hear the case. “In conclusion, the march towards peace and the restoration of normalcy in our society and economy requires the collective action of all people of God. We are confident that all Nigerians will rise to the summons of History and act with courage,

The member of the House of Representatives representing Ovia Federal Constituency of Edo State, Mr Dennis Idahosa, on Sunday said that in the last three years, he has constructed not more than 77 classrooms in the area in addition to other projects.

Idahosa, who is seeking a second term under the banner of the All Progressive Congress (APC), stated this in a chat with newsmen in Benin on Sunday, adding that during the period under review, his stewardship had seen to the empowerment of 617 members of his constituent.

He said that several others projects ranging from electrification, roads, health centres, town hall, markets, skill acquisition centres, and cassava processing plants, were executed by him with the sole aim of lifting the standard of living in the area.

Idahosa stressed that he had a rewarding experience being a member of the House of Representatives as it had afforded him the opportunity to impact the lives of his people.

Idahosa, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Legislative Compliance, particularly noted that his intervention in the education sector was the more touching to him, given the prime place of education in a nation’s development

The lawmaker pointed out that before his intervention, most pupils and students alike in the area had bitter experiences of trekking long distances to attend classes, while some received classes in batches because of a lack of classrooms.

“It was indeed more touching to me as some of them had to attend schools in neighbouring Ondo State, while there was some situation of primary schools combining to take classes with their secondary schools because of lack of classrooms.

“This is no politics and it happened in Evbuonogbon and Ekosodun respectively. Our intervention changed the situation,” he stated.

Idahosa said that driven by the need to see to the economic well-being of the people, he initiated and executed some empowerment programmes that saw 617 persons from across the 23 wards of the federal constituency as beneficiaries.

While noting that the empowerment programmes, which included various aspects of agriculture and fashion, the lawmaker said that the beneficiaries were not just trained, but were provided with starter parks as well.

He further said that his intervention had saved the education pursuit of 50 undergraduates in the federal constituency with the payment of their tuition fees.

Idahosa said that these projects had been impactful and had transformed not just the communities, “but have seen the improvement in the economic well-being of the people.”

The lawmaker, who said he was seeking reelection to consolidate on the achievements recorded in his first term, added that he would be embarking on the issue-based campaign by showcasing his records of stewardship within the past three years.

“I understand they have started regrouping to embark on a campaign of calumny, we won’t go dirty with them, we will use our projects across the 23 wards to speak with our people.


“Ovia problem are a lot wiser now and knows who means well for them. We shall be asking them to compare the time past and era between 2019 and now,” he said.

The lawmaker concluded with the promise to see to the end of the ongoing 37.4km Udo-Nikorogha and Ekehuan-Gelegele electrification projects.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

 

You might also like
Latest News

Reps member-elect urges aggrieved losers to sheathe their swords 

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More