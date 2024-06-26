The House of Representatives Committee on Science Research Institutions has established an ad-hoc committee to investigate the recent appointment of the Director Generals of the National Space Research Development Agency (NASRDA) and Raw Material Research and Development Council (RMRDC).

It was gathered that the ad-hoc committee, chaired by Rt. Hon. Akinlade Abiodun, is tasked with examining the appointment process and ensuring that it was fair, transparent, and in compliance with relevant laws and regulations.

This was revealed in a press statement issued by the chairman of the committee Rt. Hon. Prince Olaide Akinremi (Jagaban) on Tuesday.

The statement reads, “The investigation comes amid concerns over the qualifications and credentials of the appointed Director Generals, as well as potential conflicts of interest or biases in the appointment process.

“The ad-hoc committee has been mandated to invite the Honorable Minister of Innovation and Science and Technology, as well as the appointed Director Generals, to provide clarity on the matter.

“The investigation is seen as a move to ensure that the appointment process was merit-based and in the best interest of the agencies and the country.”

The House of Representatives Committee on Science Research Institutions has pledged to ensure that the investigation is thorough and that the findings will be made public.

