Reps hold emergency plenary as Airlines operators threaten to shutdown airspace

By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
The leadership of House of Representatives on Saturday unveiled plans to hold emergency plenary as airline operators threatened to shutdown airspace over high cost of aviation fuel.

The notice of the proposed emergency plenary was issued and signed by the Clerk of House of Representatives, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria.

“This is to inform all Hon Members, staff, media and the general public that the House hereby recalls all Hon. Members for an emergency plenary session against Monday, 9th May, 2022 at 2:00pm.

“It is particularly intended to discuss critical issues of national importance. The House regrets any inconvenience this short notice would have caused,” the communication read.

Recall that the airlines operators of Nigeria via a letter addressed to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika issued on Friday, frowned at the astronomical hike of Aviation fuel price (JetA1) from N190 per litre to N700.

The affected airlines are: Azman Air, Max Air, United Nigeria Airways, Ibom Air, Arik Air, Air Peace, Dana Air and Overland Airways.


The airline operators argued that no airline in the world can absorb the astronomical hike.

The Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Wase had during an investigative hearing held on 14th March, 2022 chided the authorities of Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) for failing in its responsibilities.

He said: “You are suppose to regulate their (oil marketers) activities, are you just giving the licence? What are the minimum requirements; what is expected of that company that you are authorizing them to bring in this product; is it that they have the opportunity and then the leverage to tell you whatever rate they want and it has to stand? No, I don’t think so,” the Deputy Speaker queried.

While noting that the investigative hearing initiated by any Parliament is a quasi-court, Hon. Wase said: “you are a lea the one to give the direction. I cannot listen to them (Airline operators) much because you are the regulator, the law allows you to do that, the law allows you to issue licence,

“It’s not everybody that is allowed to bring in this product. GMD knows what suffering he has gone through in trying to bring back normalcy because of the carelessness of some persons has caused us.

“Is it the past situation we we have found ourselves that you are trying to take us back to? I said we are not, you remember I sued the word don’t blackmail this government? We are not willing to accept blackmail,” Hon. Wase warned.

