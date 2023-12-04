The House of Representatives on Monday assured Nigerians of its resolve to work with relevant stakeholders in the bid to improve power generation across the country.

Chairman, House Committee on Hydrological Services and HYPPADEC, Hon. Pascal Agbodike, gave the assurance in Abuja during the inaugural meeting of the Standing Committee, soliciting the unalloyed cooperation and commitment to service from his contemporaries.

Hon. Agbodike noted that competence, commitment, and hard work are key to making headway for a technical committee such as theirs.

He, therefore, urged all the members to be ready for vigorous oversight of Hydrological Services and HYPPADEC to turn around power generation and distribution services to serve as a boost to manufacturing activities nationwide.

He assured all the Agencies under the Committee’s supervision of a mutual working relationship in the bid to change the negative narrative of power supply for the better.

While responding to questions on the Committee’s work plan towards achieving its mandate by the House leadership, the Committee will concentrate on the oversight of HYPPADEC and other Hydrological Services installations across the country.

According to him, the HYPPADEC States are Niger, Plateau, Kogi, Kwara, Kaduna, Kebbi, Benue, Taraba, Gombe, and Nasarawa.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE