Repositioning Unilorin for greater relevance, the Sulyman Abdulkareem’s style

Shortly after he became the Vice-Chancellor of University of Ilorin in October 2002, Professor Shamsudeen Amali got to know of a unique scientific invention that could save the communities in the Niger Delta area of Nigeria from the menace of oil spillage, water and farmland pollution that had ravaged the area since the 1950s when oil was first discovered in Oloibiri. That scientific invention was by the current Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Professor Sulyman Age Abdulkareem. Amali, in his wisdom, thought such unique socio-scientific intervention should not be hidden and must be advertised to the world. His thought then was that the discovery by Prof. Abdulkareem portended something good for the country that had suffered decades of agitation and militancy by youths of the area over their economic loss from water and farmland pollution as well as threat to their life. Instantly, he invited the then head of the institution’s information section to initiate media publicity on the scientific discovery and also directed the appropriate organ of the university to begin a process of patenting the Age Sulyman’s oil spillage clean up.

The patenting was, however, only actualized in 2005, same year Abdulkareem was awarded the “Best Researcher of the Year Award” by the government of former president Olusegun Obasanjo. The invention, as documented by the government official report on the award, “has the property of selectively picking up oil and organics and leaving the water intact.” Some 15 years after, Nigeria has not been able to move beyond acknowledging the wisdom and good intent that informed the Age Sulyman’s invention. Today, communities in the Niger Delta creeks are still not free from the ravages of oil spillage. However, a ray of light has emerged on the project. It is said that the federal government is beginning to show interest in the invention as feelers from the Office of the Vice President indicate that government might have begun making a move on using the local oil spill management product of Abdulkareem.

The journey to achieving a permanent respite for the Niger Delta communities, which the Age Sulyman’s invention pointed to, had only been slowed down by the nation’s penchant for officialdom, but that has not diminished the merit and community feelings that informed the efforts by the university don and unique university administrator who quietly is changing the face of University of Ilorin, and has achieved significant milestones without the usual noise known with people in that realm. The man, his principle, love for fairness and justice, inclusive welfare for staff, and the great drive to repositioning Unilorin, inspire this piece. The narrative is informed by the desire to explain the spirit that drives this enigma, whose destiny appeared challenged at the beginning of his life and had surmounted the toughest of challenges to come this far.

The best way to appreciate Sulyman Age’s journey through time and life and how he chose his path and destiny, may be to trace his life from the moment he lost both parents and had to struggle through life as a teenager who also had his siblings to nurse and nurture, and then how God himself came in to give him a roof and proxy parents, under whose shadow he achieved his educational goals. Sulyman Age Abdulkareem lost his two parents at a tender age, first his father and then his mother. He was left in the cold, with siblings to worry about. Prior to that, he had been spending more time at home than in school, due to illness. Being a category ‘A’ student, he was still able to cope, coming atop the class at times, and never missing a grade. When he came to Ilorin in 1968 from Lagos, he lost his mother and was at home for about nine months. While at home, the principal of his school then, Alhaji Y.F. Oyeyemi, discovered that the boy who came first in the class could not be found. He sought information and he was brought back to school. Abdulkareem borrowed notes to read and sat for the examination. He was still able to make the third position in spite of staying that long at home.

The difficult life continued till fate brought him into meeting Durosinlohun Kawu (who in the future was to become the Chief Judge of Kwara State, as he is now). Kawu was his college boy at the Government Secondary School, Ilorin. They became so close that during holidays he was often resident in the Kawu’s place because as a struggling orphan, he literally had no home. The family willingly accommodated him and it was rarely known that he had no blood link with them, especially with the traditional one-one Ilorin tribal mark on his face. He became integrated with the environment, and moved around with other teens of that area. So close was he to the family that the late Justice Saidu Kawu, former Justice of the Supreme Court, gave him a cow at his wedding and was there with him all through, while his son, Durosinlohun was his best man at the wedding. The late emir, Zulkarnaini Gambari also gave him substantial donation because Justice Kawu had made the emir know he had no parents.

From Kawu’s residence, fate decided to take on his life battle. His academic brilliance became his compensation for the hard life through school. While undergoing his HSC, he got five scholarships to further his education abroad. One of the scholarships was to Liverpool and another was to America. He eventually went to Liverpool and each time he travelled abroad in the course of his education, the only home he knew and always returned to was the Kawus. He only had to send money to his siblings in Oro, his original home town. Fate had been kind to him, by enabling him to pay back the community that came to his rescue at a time he was a struggling orphan, as during his tenure, 13 Ilorin sons and daughters became professors and associate professors, a record never attained in the entire history of the university. He also continues to pay back to the community through blind support to the poor and indigent ones, including paying school fees of poor students in school, a tradition he had maintained over the years. Always, he did his philanthropy through third parties, which included a former Chief Medical Director of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital. This was one principle that is not ordinarily appreciated in an environment in which everyone wants to be applauded after a public donation to the underprivileged, within the full glare of the television or the social media. There are philanthropists whose purpose in giving was public applause while a very few would do that as service to God. This is one area that Sulyman Age Abdulkareem may not be appreciated by a few, as he seeks no applause for anything he does, and never made his support to anyone a public show for anyone to applaud, as his religion teaches.

Before becoming vice-chancellor at Unilorin, Abdulkareem was vice-chancellor at Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin. He had been Director of SIWES for nine years at Unilorin and had served the university very well even in the turbulent years during which he stood for the survival of the system. However, Unilorin, like every other university in Nigeria, is a politically charged arena in which all kinds of interests go into war once a new vice-chancellor is appointed. That was not to be unexpected in the Abdulkareem’s case. Those interests include that from a few who labelled him anti-Ilorin, in spite of his long years of affiliation with the community. The other sin was throwing open the gates of the university to strike, thereby altering the tradition of ‘no-strike’ in that institution. For these two, among others grievances of theirs, these people would want him Abdulkareem sacrificed.

Every man who finds himself in a position of authority must come under attack at some point because all interests cannot be satisfied. This is because interests come in many shades. Some are personal interests dressed as collective interests. Many whose interests are undermined would be ready to go to war and would even recruit ‘soldiers’ from the rank and file to prosecute such personal war. As it is with the nature of man, everyone has his style, just as his principle or belief. Where the leadership insists only in satisfying his conscience and God who is above all, there are bound to be problems. Abdulkareem may have stepped on some big toes who feel that things must be done in certain ways or that they must have a hand in all he does, or that his decisions as the university helmsman must have their input, including determining who gets what, rather than his own pursuit of fairness, equality and justice, same virtues preached every Friday at the juma’at service.

The University of Ilorin, as many people would know, went through a turbulent period that lasted some years. During the ASUU ‘war’, many lecturers of the university came under threats and were not free to move around any university in the country as ‘soldiers’ from the other side were ready to ‘attack’ anyone believed to belong to the establishment. Thus, University of Ilorin was, at that time, a pariah institution. Not many academics, sympathetic to the national ASUU cause, wanted to associate with it. Though academic stability, at this time, was achieved at Unilorin and many were happy for it, it was at a price. However, the situation at that time was not the same as the situation now. Things have since changed in that institution.

A few years before Abdulkareem became Unilorin vice-chancellor, the mood had begun to change in Unilorin, and the desire to re-integrate the university back into the national ASUU was already being championed by a group in the university. The sense of denial experienced across many universities had spread to the government sector that handles allowances and emoluments of university lecturers. Lecturers in the university had begun to lose certain benefits accrued to academics (as approved by government, and for which Abdulkareem had to go begging for the release many time) because the university chose to be different. To ASUU then, Unilorin was not part of the group whose interest the national body had fought for because the local branch had seceded from the national union. However, while the group that favoured re-integration with the national ASUU slugged it out with the others, Abdulkareem was never a part of the debates. Specifically, during the tenure of Egbewole as the local ASUU chairman, four reconciliatory meetings with the national ASUU were held all over Nigeria. Also, during Adeoye’s chairmanship of the union, seven meetings were further held while when Usman became the chairman of the local chapter of ASUU, another four meetings were held. Abdulkareem was never a part of any reconciliation meeting of local with the national ASUU and he never received any feedback on the meetings held even when he became vice-chancellor. He was never part of any peace talks until the warring national group came one day uninvited to his office on a wooing peace mission and he never took part in any resolution they arrived at with the local chapter. However, the story has been severally spurned by detractors as if he initiated the move that brought about the reintegration of Unilorin into the national ASUU which some power blocs are now twisting for an unknown end.

In spite of the fact that the move to return to the national ASUU began before he became the vice-chancellor, Abdulkareem still came under attack for what was considered as returning the university to the ‘dark days’ of strike. To this group, Unilorin would have, true to its old tradition, being the only university in session in Nigeria throughout the nine-month strike just being called off, but would that have been the case? However, prior to when Abdulkareem came, the reality had dawned on many that the era of isolationism had to pave way to that of inclusiveness. A realist would know that isolationism could not go on forever. As man is a political animal, so is he an economic being. The university was bound to rejoin ASUU at some point because the economic and social losses were bound to change the course of things and this came when Abdulkareem happened to be in the saddle. Making him a scapegoat for what many had silently and openly agitated for constitutes a height of hypocrisy.

Furthermore, that Abdulkareem chose justice, fairness and inclusiveness where some people would want nepotism or hero-worshipping is another flaw that put him in the firing line. His belief in using who will best deliver for the position available, in an environment where appointment is by who you are and which side you belong to, which seems to be the order of the day in many institutions, constitutes another sin for which he must atone. It was just not enough to claim to have the university interest at heart and using the human and material resources best suited for the task, when the interests of those that thought they matter were not taken into consideration, without risking a war. The determination to motivate staff through training and retraining, as well as providing the tools and enabling environment for all would not be sufficient where those who thought they matter were not also consulted or their blessings sought. It would be an affront, for which there must be reparation. These were areas where Abdulkareem appeared to have angered some power blocs, but he is not too bothered. Just as he had faced challenges of survival in his early life, yet made it to the top, he believed this one is a battle that should not deter him. Reliance on his God, and never bowing to a man no matter how ferocious he might look, he believed is better for his faith and belief, and he has tenaciously stuck to that. His main goal, right now, is leaving a positive mark in the history of the university. This, he has been doing quietly without funfair, with the many structure and infrastructure he has put in place. His love for the university and commitment to its progress, and indeed his pro-staff and inclusiveness posture, are what make Abdulkareem different from many.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE