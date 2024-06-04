The Nigeria president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has revealed his administration scorecard for the month of May.

This was posted on the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Media Centre ‘X’ account on Tuesday, 4th June 2024.

Highlighting President Tinubu’s progress towards the fulfilment of his Renewed Hope Agenda; here are list of May progress:

Approved $100m Investment by Nigeria for class A shares in the proposed African Energy Bank.

Attracted an investment fund from a Brazilian firm to invest $240m to build generic manufacturing plant in Nigeria.

Established national data protection centre, and accented to passage into law.

Nigeria Data Protection Bill 2023. Launched an online portal to streamline the marketing and sale of houses being built under the Renewed Hope Cities and Estate Programme.

Approved conversion of the FG property in San Francisco, USA to a Nigerian Digital Technology Exchange Programme Hub(Nigeria Startup House).

Commissioned 132KV/33KV substation for residents of Ondo South LG who have endured 15 years without electricity.

Took legal action against 36 states in the Supreme Court regarding autonomy of Local Governments.

Commissioned the Concrete-paved Apapa and Tincan Island Port roads in Lagos.

Commissioned the renovated Third Mainland Bridge.

Commissioned 330 rehabilitated roads and bridged across the country.

Commissioned the 700km Lagos-Calabar Superhighway.

4 Commissioned Bola Tinubu Southern Parkway, Abuja.

4 Commissioned National Assembly Library Complex.

4 Relaunched commercialization of Abuja Light Rail.

Commissioned Wuye flyover link bridge.

Commissioned Defence Intelligence Agency Headquarters.

Commissioned the NASENI-Portland CNG Reverse Engineering Center, Utako.

