In their demand for better welfare packages from the government and private employers of labour, Nigerian workers have been advised to demand realistic packages and not bogus minimum wages.

Renowned socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, dropped this advice on Tuesday in Lagos, amidst renewed negotiations between the Labour and ND governments.

According to Onitiri, it is foolhardy for the labour leaders to assume the government would agree to pay over N400,000 as the minimum wage, which would in the end cause more inflation and worsen the country’s economic situation.

“We urge the NLC and TUC leadership to ameliorate the sufferings of Nigerian workers and not further compound their sufferings.

“There is no doubt that the masses are facing serious economic hardship as their take-home pay cannot buy essential commodities of life nor pay house rent or school fees for their children.

“The present demand of the NLC and TUC for a monthly minimum wage of N400,000 is too bogus and very unrealistic. Most of the states cannot afford to pay it,” he reasoned.

He pointed out that some of the states were still struggling to pay N30,000 per month as the minimum wage for their workers.

He added that the NLC and TUC should have demanded a drastic reduction in the humongous cost of governance as well as a reduction in the take-home pay and allowances of the National Assembly members and Hon. Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“They should also demand the scrapping of the security votes of state governors. Besides, they should fight for subsidies for workers in areas such as rent payments, health facilities, transportation costs, and food.

“Ask for food stamps for workers. The realistic and affordable minimum wage the labour can then demand for workers should be between N60,000 and N70,000 after the reduction in the cost of governance and subsidies.

“As Democrats, we wish to commend the administration of President Bola Tinubu for the giant and laudable steps taken so far in introducing student education loans and the steps to make the local government autonomous,” he said.

Onitiri called on the Labour Party to support the federal government in its giant, laudable steps and cautioned that the fragile stability of the nation should not be tampered with.

“We need peace desperately to make the country forge ahead and achieve the desired developmental goals.

“The NLC should not play into the hands of enemies of this country to scuttle its fragile democracy. Rather, they should work to make our democracy endure better,” Onitiri pleaded.

He urged the Labour organisations to return to the negotiating table with the Federal Government team for a quick resolution of the wage matter with the best interest of the country in mind.

