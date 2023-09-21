Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations, Hon Abubakar Kabir Bichi, on Thursday, described First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu as a rare gift to Nigeria.

Hon Bichi, who represents Bichi Federal Constituency of Kano State, stated this in the Congratulatory Message to mark the First Lady’s 63rd birthday.

According to a statement by his media office, Hon. Bichi described Senator Remi Tinubu as the mother of the nation, a virtuous, upright woman, and exceptional wife and mother.

He said the First Lady is a consummate leader, teacher, philanthropist, and fervent preacher of the gospel who has distinguished herself in all endeavours over the years.

“In a world of constant change, she remains a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Nigerians,” he added.

“Her steadfast stewardship in Africa’s biggest democracy has made the nation better and more prosperous through war and peace, times of adversity, and times of prosperity.

“Her life has been a gift, not just to Nigeria, but to the world, breaking many barriers for women and setting a perfect example for young girls to say, ‘I really can be anything I want to be.’

“As a wife and mother, she is a beacon of support to her husband, family, and everyone around you. We could not ask for a better First Lady at this time.”

Therefore, the Chairman House Committee on Appropriations prayed for more beautiful and impactful years for the First Lady.