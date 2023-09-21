Following viral videos showing the aftermath of the exhumation of the late Ilerioluwa Promise Aloba, popularly Mohbad’s body, from his grave, netizens are speculating.

In the videos, a pool of blood is seen where the late songwriter’s head is placed in the coffin. Standing witnesses with shock and grief lament that he was surely buried alive. An absence of odour at the grave made their conviction of him being murdered stronger.

Some argue that blood is a normal part of the decomposition process a dead body goes through. Many insist that his father must have known he was alive which made him adamant on burying his body within 24 hours after he died.

Others pray that the autopsy results won’t be altered and hope that Mohbad’s killers get punished.

