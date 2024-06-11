Eminent Lagos State indigenes, under the aegis of De Renaissance Patriots Foundation, have sought the blessing of the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Adewale Shotobi, for the rediscovery project that the body is championing being about inclusive entity for the indigenes by the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration, reiterating their respect for traditional institution in the state.

The group high powered delegation, comprising members of its Steering Committee, led by the Alternate Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT) and former Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Major General Tajudeen Olanrewaju (Rtd), made the call during a special visit paid to the Ayangburen in his palace in Ikorodu.

ALSO READ: Lagos deputy gov, Hamzat, commissions newly established school in Ejigbo

According to a statement made available to newsmen by the media office of De Renaissance Patriots Foundation, General Olanrewaju, while speaking, during the visit, described it as a home coming, saying that it was to deepen the esteem that the group of natives led by by him had for the traditional institution.

In his remarks, the Foundation President, Prince Adeniji-Adele, thanked the Ayangburin, who is one of four Permanent Vice Chairmen of Lagos State Council of Chiefs, for granting them the audience, saying that the group was in Ikorodu in furtherance of one of its main objectives which was to develop deeper ties with all indigenes of Lagos State with a view to ensuring that they played critical roles in its further development and take charge of their affairs in the state.

He enjoined the Kabiyesi to pray for the success of the state, in a way that “will make indigenes more in tune with their aspirations.”

Oba Shotobi, in his response, thanked the leaders of De Renaissance Patriots Foundation for considering the need to preach unity among the IBILE indigenes and also for advocating more rights and opportunities for the indigenes, among others in the state.

He stated that Lagos indigenes were noted for their tolerance which had made non-indigenes residing in the state prosper and be able to live and do their businesses with ease and in peace.

The group thereafter departed for venue of the meeting with strategic stakeholders in the division, hosted by its Honoured Trustee, Dr. Wasiu Tiwalade Odofin.

At the meeting, the BOT Alternate Chairman, Major General Tajudeen Olanrewaju thanked the host, Odofin, for his warm reception.

“Let me tell you straight away that we, members of De Renaissance Patriots Foundation of whom you are our honoured trustee are extremely grateful to you for the excellent welcome you extended to us on our visit to Ikorodu.

“We cannot, but thank you for the reception and programme you laid out also for our members, which include a courtesy visit to the First Class Ruler, the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Engr Kabiru Adewale Shotobi. The Kabiyesi received us in the palace and shared his feelings on the objective of our visit, which is about making Lagos State administration an inclusive entity for the indigenes. His advice is significant and well noted.

“Our further interactive session with the cross segment of Ikorodu’s distinguished stakeholders will go a long way in the cementing of cordial relationship between Eko and Ikorodu Divisions.

“We were happy with your efforts in propagating the spirit behind De Renaissance Patriots Foundation’s mission in Ikorodu Division. We observed your determination in moving the advocacy of ‘Take Lagos State Back’ to the indigenes in Ikorodu Division,” he said.

Also speaking, President of the De Renaissance Patriots Foundation, Prince Adeniji-Adele, equally thanked the host, Dr. Odofin, for the warm reception.