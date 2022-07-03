Rector calls for alumni’s help, hails donation of TV equipment 

The Rector of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Dr Adeoye Odedeji, has advised graduates of the institution to give back to their alma mater.

The rector said the only way MAPOLY could be greater and sustained is for the alumni to contribute to the development of the institution.

Odedeji said this during the donation of a furbished television studio by the

Association of Mass Communication Graduates (AMACOG) 1992 set to the department of Mass Communication.

The set, which procured five million naira worth of equipment to the television studios of the department as part of activities to commemorate the 30th anniversary of its graduation.

While hailing the donation, the rector said the gesture was timely, saying, the institution was planning to host the officials of the National Board of Technical Education in a few weeks’ time.

He said, “One of the ways to ensure MAPOLY remains the best polytechnic in the country is by encouraging the alumni association members to come back and share in our aspirations for the improvement of the polytechnic and we have started seeing the dividends.

“For example, recently, the alumni members of marketing donated N80 million to the marketing department to the polytechnic, and another set of alumni, AMACOS alumni, donated a big generator to power the new radio station that we have just commissioned.

“Also today, the AMACOS ’92 alumni association donated for the refurbishment of the TV studio of the department of mass communication.”





The chairman, AMACOG 1992 set, Kunle Adeshina said the set decided to give back to the institution.

Adeshina explained that the 1992 set raised funds among its members to refurbish the training television studio as its token to advance the practical knowledge of broadcasting.

He added that it would ensure that students who chose to study mass communication would henceforth enjoy the benefit of being trained with some of the best and latest high-tech equipment that was obtainable in distant locations.

He stated that the state government alone should not be saddled with the task of providing the infrastructure needed to ensure that tertiary institutions not only has the requisite manpower needed to train employable graduates but that the right facilities were also provided.

He said that the set would also provide after-installation training on how to operate and manage the equipment in the new studio.

He however enjoined alumni on the need for old students to play active roles in developing their alma mater.

He said “We have an accomplished set of gentlemen and ladies who have made their marks in various fields of endeavours after graduating from this Department.

“We have them in the media world as CEOs, Publishers, Editors and Line Editors of national dailies.

“We looked at area of deficiency where we could assist with our little might.”

“We realised that the highest concentration of students who applied to the department is for broadcast.

“We now felt if we want to be impactful in terms of touching the department, the school and the public at large , we should do something about the television studio.”