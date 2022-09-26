Reasons you should abstain from hard drugs

The intake of hard substances or drugs is now a norm of society. This has tampered with lives in a negative way. A lot of people have lost their sanity due to the use of hard drugs.

However, you need to make an intentional decision to stay off these hard drugs like cocaine, tramadol, and other dangerous drugs that would only damage your health.

No one can force you to stop taking these substances unless you make the decision yourself.

There are reasons you should consider abstaining from these hard substances. This article will help you see the important reasons you should take a bold step to put these habits behind you.

1. Your mental health

It is no longer news that hard drugs and substances affect your mental health in a negative way. Especially when you have an underlying mental disease, taking these substances will worsen your health and cause more mental damage to you.

The most dangerous effect of taking these substances is that they change the structure of your brain slowly and gradually. It also triggers chronic mental disorders or diseases that will change your personality with time.

2. Your reputation

Are you aware that no one will want to associate with a mentally derailed person? Do you also know that someone who feeds on hard substances is not regarded as a responsible person in society?

People tend to disassociate themselves from people who take hard substances because they become a threat to society. They consider such people dangerous, and most people feel a drug addict can inflict harm on them at anytime.

If you are someone that cares so much about your reputation, then you should stay away from these hard drugs and substances.

3. Your goals and dreams

It is rare for someone who relies heavily on hard drugs and substances to achieve their goals and dreams. You can only be successful in your career, have a happy marriage, earn more money, have great achievements, and further your education when you refrain from drug addiction. Yes, it is not easy, but you need to consider your dreams and goals.

Drugs and hard substances will only make your hopes, dreams, and goals crumble gradually, and you will end up spending your old age in penury. No company will employ a drug addict, and moreover, it is something you can’t hide or keep away from people.





4. Your financial stability

If you sit down to calculate the amount you spend on drugs and substances, you will be amazed at the level of damage done to your bank account. Taking hard drugs will prevent you from taking control of your life, work and family.

There is no way you can gain more income with this addiction. Missing work, losing business relationships, not meeting up with targets are the negative impacts drug addiction has on your finances.

The earlier you refrain from this habit, the earlier you can take control of your life.

5. Your health

Hard substances and drugs have a lot of negative impacts on your health. An overdose could lead to accidents that might have a long term effect on your health. You might end up in a state you would not love for the rest of your life. This is one of the reasons you should stop this habit in order not to live the rest of your life miserably.

Apart from this, your mental health is also at stake. These substances will only worsen your health as time goes by.

6. Your family

Drug addicts tend to inflict a lot of pain on their loved ones, especially on their spouses and their children. This is one of the reasons you need to refrain from such a habit. Your kids might take time to heal from the pain you inflict on them while taking these substances. Some even rape their children under the influence of hard drugs. Some spouses beat up their wives and husbands when taking these substances. You need to take a new turn because of your family. Addiction tampers with your smooth relationship with your family and causes emotional and physical gaps.

Above all, your survival is very important. Addiction to this substance can lead to ghastly accidents, homicide, or even suicide.

