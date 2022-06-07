Real People Concept begins advocacy for youth involvement in dairy production

REAL People Concept, a agricultural company with major focus on livestock production has initiated advocacy for the involvement of youth in dairy production with the sole aim of ensuring abundant milk supply to Nigerians.

Speaking during a workshop organised by the company in commemoration of the year 2022 World Milk Day celebration with the theme:”Empowering Youth For Sustainable Dairy Production In Nigeria”, Managing Director of the company, Mr Tunmise Olagbaju, noted that the essence of the gathering was to bring together the actors and stakeholders in the dairy industry to drive support for participation and engagement of youth in dairy development.

“We realised that we have huge deficit when it comes to our milk production and productivity in Nigeria. So, we need young people to come into dairy particularly so that we can take advantage of the massive opportunities that exist in the dairy industry.”

While delivering his keynote address at the event, Provost, Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology (FCAH&PT), Ibadan, Dr Adekoya Owosibo, stated that the theme of the workshop truly reflects the current trends, recent advances and new approaches in the Nigerian dairy value chain.

He further noted that:”To start with, milk has always been a healthy drink because of the high range of nutrients contained. It is primary source of nutrition for infants mammals before it can digest any other types of food. Apart from being a great source of nutrition, milk and dairy products are also a means of livelihood for nearly a billion people across the globe.”

He concluded that:”Today, the rate of unemployment and youth restiveness is alarming, dairy industry provides a wide range of opportunity for youth to earn income, create wealth and contribute to sustainable food production thereby reducing over dependent on import.”





General Manager, Dairy Development Operations Friesland Campina Nigeria Plc, John Adekunle Olayiwola, in his address to participants noted that:”I believe, this is an opportunity for you as young people and as leaders, to play a key role in taking our country Nigeria, and our people on a journey towards greater prosperity and an increasingly vibrant future fueled by your enthusiasm, your passion and of course through more inclusive and collective efforts.

“As young leaders, I encourage you to think critically about the role of governance and transparency and how these need to be central tenets in building a strong future for Nigeria in the dairy world which in turn will support the GDP of the country and provide employment for our youth and generation to come.

“You must take up the mantle and burden of addressing this Issue at all levels! Engage with your communities, your governments and continue to be that agent of influence young people are best known for.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

US: Three dead in Iowa church shooting following Biden gun speech

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

US: Three dead in Iowa church shooting following Biden gun speech