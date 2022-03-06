Stakeholders in the real estate sector in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), are already responding to the directive of the administration not to buy land and property through the wrong channels.

This is coming just a few days after the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), via the Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to the FCT Minister, Ikaro Attah, who on Thursday warned people to desists from buying land from Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, and other wrong channels in Abuja.

Coming on the heels of the directive, Off takers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has been tasked to do due diligence investigation before investing in the real estate sector.

A Brand Ambassador of KSI Construction and Estate Developer, Oni Lukeman, gave the advice when he was unveiled as Brand Ambassador for KSI Construction and Estate Developer over the weekend in Abuja.

He hinted that one of the biggest problems faced by residents in the nation’s capital is accommodation and it will not be proper to painfully gather money and the money ends up with fraudulent estate developers.

According to him, “There are many fraudulent estate developers around and before you do business with them you should do your due diligence to know if the property has all the land title documents from the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Department of Lands and Abuja Geographic Information Systems (AGIS),” he warned.

Similarly, the Managing Director, KSI Construction and Estate Developer, Mr Koleola Emmanuel, said they are out to change the narrative in the real estate sector, saying, there are still good people in the business.

He added that they don’t make life miserable for those who patronise them while adding that there are developers who have been morally upright since they started the real estate business in the nineties and these are the kind of people we emulate.

Real estate fraud: Stakeholders queue behind FCTA directive

