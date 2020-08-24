Rates to decline on N480bn worth of T-bills maturities

THERE are expectations that stop rates will decline as Treasury-bills worth N480.09 billion will mature via the primary market which will outweigh T-bills worth N197.59 billion to be auctioned by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) via the primary market.

The T-bills to be auctioned by CBN will be through 91-day bills worth N20.37 billion, 182-day bills worth N31.75 billion and 364-day bills worth N145.47 billion.

Hence, “we expect the stop rates of the issuances to decline amid demand pressure. In the new week, we expect the value of FGN Eurobonds prices to appreciate (and yields to moderate) amid increased flight to safety by institutional investors owing to fear of currency devaluation,” dealers from Afrinvest (West) Africa Limited said.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced an offer of N197.598 billion treasury bills of three tranches, accessible by August 27, 2020.The bills which will be offered through Dutch auction are for 91-day tenor, 182 days, and another for 364 days tenor.

In a publication signed by its Government Securities Office, CBN said it issued the offer on behalf of the Debt Management Office (DMO). A breakdown shows the bills are N20.373billion, N31.752billion and N145.475billion, which will be auctioned this week.

A bid may be for authorized money market dealers’ own account, non-money market dealers or interested individuals, just as the result of the auctions would be announced next Wednesday as the bank reserves the right to reject any bid.

The bank also assured that allotment letters would be issued for successful bids while payment for the successful bids would be made to individuals’ accounts with the CBN.

