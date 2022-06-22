Publisher releases Internet Safety Magazine to protect youths from online abuse

MR Rotimi Onadipe, CEO of Onadipe Technologies, has released this year’s edition of Internet Safety Magazine, which helps in tackling internet abuse among youths all over the world.

In this edition, Onadipe explains how to prevent internet fraud, cyber terrorism and cyber bullying, pornography, cybersex, online gaming, screen addictions, among others.

In his opening remarks in this edition, Onadipe said internet abuse is a real problem in today’s society, adding that through his research and counselling, “when internet abuse is not properly controlled or prevented, it leads to other social vices, e.g indecent dressing, prostitution, pre-marital sexual activities, rape, pedophilia, cultism, drug addiction, among others.

“In today’s technology age, the menace of internet abuse had done incalculable damage to many lives and the society at large. Many homes have broken, many lives traumatized, businesses crashed, ministries folded up, many individuals and companies have lost their reputations, while a large number of youths have been jailed for various internet-related crimes.”

Among the articles written by Onadipe to educate the public on how to avoid online dangers include, Ten tips to avoid social media addiction as a child of God, The dangerous effect of online gaming and social media addiction on the academic performance of Nigerian youths, Twenty tips to avoid social media addiction as a teenager, How to protect your children online, Hushpuppi saga: A wake-up call for public awareness about Business Email Compromise (BEC) scams, among others.

To indicate the positive effect of previous magazines and the training of the publisher, Professor Anna Droll, President, Kairos Global Missions in the US, writes how she interviewed Mr Onadipe for her research project for a PhD at the Fuller Theological Seminary, USA.

She says, “Onadipe’s report of the roles of dreams and visions in directing his steps toward his current work was quiet amazing.”

Also, Dr Felix Ajijola of the Department of History and Strategic Studies of the University of Lagos says, “Cybercrime is one of the nefarious and illicit phenomena gaining momentum among youths globally. The obnoxious act has greatly affected the image of Nigeria in the global community, but Pastor Rotimi Onadipe is at the forefront of social reengineering. As a patriotic stakeholder for an ideal society predicated on honesty godliness, hardwork and responsibility, he has contributed tremendously in the fight against internet abuse, illicit activities and fraudulent practices rampant among some unscrupulous youths in Nigeria.