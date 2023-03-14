Kazeem Biriowo – Abuja

The Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Dr Chioma Ejikeme has solicited collaboration from the management of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) in escalating the Diaspora Pension Verification Process.

She stated this while leading a delegation of PTAD Management on a courtesy visit to Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, NiDCOM and top management of the Commission in Abuja.

Ejikeme further stated that PTAD is intentional about changing the irregularities that used to be associated with pensions through the use of technology.

“With introduction of computation software, we are now able to do automatic transmission of pensions. This has helped to eliminate ghost members and regulate the system.” she explained.

Ejikeme added that these brought about the need for verification of all eligible Nigerians of which PTAD has been able to verify across all the six geo-political zones.

According to her, the Agency is aware that there are some qualified Nigerians who have worked and retired before June 2007 but are now outside the shores of the Country.

“This category of pensioners can be verified through the Diaspora Pension Verification Process which requires them to get a certificate of aliveness from the Nigerian mission in their country of residence.”

“This verification process will enable them to get captured on the payroll system and get access to their entitled pension.” She added.

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO, NiDCOM commended the PTAD boss for the wonderful initiative, stating that NiDCOM is ready to disseminate the information to the Nigerian Diaspora community.

“We will ensure to work with you and reach out to the Nigerian Diaspora to get them to key into this strategic initiative of the government.” She assured.





PTAD was established in August 2013 with the mandate to manage pensions under the old pension scheme, (Defined Benefit Scheme) for pensioners who did not transit to the new Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) which is currently in effect in Nigeria.