Prudential Zenith Life unveils “Bring Your Kid to Work” initiative

PRUDENTIAL Zenith Life Insurance Limited (PZL) opened its doors to employees’ children for a special “Bring Your Kid to Work Day,” at an event that exhibited a mixture of financial literacy sessions, fun games, and engaging entertainment.

The MD/CEO of Prudential Zenith Life, Funmilayo Abimbola Omo, during the event, explained the rationale behind it.

“We believe that children are not just the leaders of tomorrow; they are also change agents today. By introducing them to vital life skills like financial literacy in a fun setting, we are planting the seeds for a financially responsible future generation. This aligns perfectly with Prudential’s ethos of Every Life and for Every Future,” the MD/CEO said.

The event, which took place at the company’s Lagos headquarters, aimed at giving kids a sneak peek into the working world while teaching them essential money management skills from a young age.

Staying true to Prudential’s mission of fostering financial resilience across generations, the highlight of the day was a specially designed financial literacy workshop using the Cha-Chaing model, presented in a fun and interactive way while the children explored the fundamentals of Earning, Saving, Spending, and Donating.

Cha-Ching is an award-winning global financial literacy programme developed by Prudence Foundation, a community arm of Prudential that empowers the next generation with the financial knowledge and skills to make informed decisions that build financial wellbeing and a resilient future.

The day was packed with face painting, board games, music, food, and drinks, ensuring that the young guests had a lively and enjoyable experience alongside the educational sessions.

Parents and guardians were thrilled to share their workplace with their children, strengthening the sense of community and family within the organization.

The company said Prudential Zenith Life’s “Bring Your Kid to Work Day” embodies the company’s people-first culture and its commitment to initiatives that enhance family bonds, promote work-life balance, and support the holistic development of children.

Prudential Zenith Life Insurance Ltd (PZL) is a fully owned subsidiary of Prudential plc, following Prudential Plc acquisition of a 100% shareholding in September 26th, 2024, and has become one of the most capitalized companies in the Nigerian insurance industry.

