NCRIB inducts 66 new individuals, 18 corporate members

THE Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) has inducted 66 individuals and 18 corporate new members into its associate position.

In a welcome address marking a significant milestone in the careers of the inductees, the President of the NCRIB, Prince Babatunde Adeleke Oguntade, stressed the critical role Insurance Brokers play in bridging the gap between clients and insurers.

Oguntade underscored the importance of the inductees’ dedication to the continued growth and resilience of the economy, saying that their expertise and guidance were essential in times of need.

The President of NCRIB urged the new members to embody the highest standards of professionalism, ethics, and active engagement with the era of passivity behind them.

He outlined the council’s expectations from them, as the inductees were presented with certificates and badges, symbolizing their new status as associates of NCRIB.

Oguntade emphasised the need for unwavering commitment to supporting the Council’s mission of building a formidable Broking profession and strengthening the collective voice and impact.

He called on the inductees to embrace the core values of NCRIB, continually develop their skills, knowledge, and always prioritize the interests of their clients.

Oguntade emphasised the importance of active participation in the Council’s programmes and events, which attract Mandatory Compulsory Professional Development (MCPD) points, highlighting that this would not only enhance their personal and professional growth but also reinforce the strength of the Council.

Also, he encouraged the inductees to participate in international events, such as those organised by the African Insurance Organization (AIO), and the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (BIBA), to broaden their exposure and network.

He pointed out that consistent moral and financial support from members was important to the Council’s sustained progress, entrusting the new members with the responsibility of carrying the torch forward, upholding the shared legacy, and shaping the future of the Broking profession.

The NCRIB noted that the induction ceremony marked a new chapter in the careers of the 66 members, empowering them to make meaningful contributions to the insurance industry.

They were expected to embody the council’s values of integrity, professionalism, and excellence and to uphold the highest standards of practice in their work as associates of NCRIB.

The inductees, with their new status, are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Broking profession in Nigeria.

