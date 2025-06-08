INSURANCE & YOU

NCRIB inducts 66 new individuals, 18 corporate members

Joseph Inokotong
corporate members
(L-R): Executive Secretary/CEO Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), Tope Adaramola; Deputy President, Mrs. Ekeoma Ezeibe; President, Prince Babatunde Adeleke Oguntade; Vice President, Mrs. Olufunke Adenusi, and Hon Auditor, Wale Oshodi at the induction ceremony of new associates in Lagos, recently.

THE Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) has inducted 66 individuals and 18 corporate new members into its associate position.

In a welcome address marking a significant milestone in the careers of the inductees, the President of the NCRIB, Prince Babatunde Adeleke Oguntade, stressed the critical role Insurance Brokers play in bridging the gap between clients and insurers.

Oguntade underscored the importance of the inductees’ dedication to the continued growth and resilience of the economy, saying that their expertise and guidance were essential in times of need.

The President of NCRIB urged the new members to embody the highest standards of professionalism, ethics, and active engagement with the era of passivity behind them.

He outlined the council’s expectations from them, as the inductees were presented with certificates and badges, symbolizing their new status as associates of NCRIB.

Oguntade emphasised the need for unwavering commitment to supporting the Council’s mission of building a formidable Broking profession and strengthening the collective voice and impact.

He called on the inductees to embrace the core values of NCRIB, continually develop their skills, knowledge, and always prioritize the interests of their clients.

Oguntade emphasised the importance of active participation in the Council’s programmes and events, which attract Mandatory Compulsory Professional Development (MCPD) points, highlighting that this would not only enhance their personal and professional growth but also reinforce the strength of the Council.

Also, he encouraged the inductees to participate in international events, such as those organised by the African Insurance Organization (AIO), and the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (BIBA), to broaden their exposure and network.

He pointed out that consistent moral and financial support from members was important to the Council’s sustained progress, entrusting the new members with the responsibility of carrying the torch forward, upholding the shared legacy, and shaping the future of the Broking profession.

The NCRIB noted that the induction ceremony marked a new chapter in the careers of the 66 members, empowering them to make meaningful contributions to the insurance industry.

They were expected to embody the council’s values of integrity, professionalism, and excellence and to uphold the highest standards of practice in their work as associates of NCRIB.

The inductees, with their new status, are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Broking profession in Nigeria.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Prudential Zenith Life unveils Prudential Zenith Life Insurance Next Gen Farms empower Prudential Zenith Life hosts chess competition to empower future Prudential Zenith Life unveils “Bring Your Kid to Work” initiative
Next Article Arctic Pablo Coin is one of the Top Meme Coin Presales to Buy Now, Meme coin with staking rewards, Meme coin with APY, Best meme coin in presale, Meme coins with ROI, Arctic Pablo Coin presale details, Top crypto presales 2025, High APY crypto 2025, Meme coin to invest in 2025, Arctic Pablo Coin staking 4 Top Meme Coins to Buy Now: Arctic Pablo Ignites with Over $2.69M Presale as Bonk and Brett Catch Fire

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×