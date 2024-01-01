The Planter of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Adamimogo Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain Worldwide, Prophet Sam Olu-Alo, has forecasted a time of relief and comfort for Nigeria by June 2024, indicating that households and businesses will experience a transformative change where prevailing pains will turn into glory.

In his New Year’s message delivered during a service at Jesus City, Lekki, Lagos, Prophet Olu Alo emphasized the need for President Bola Tinubu to assess his team closely, expressing concerns that many individuals working with the President might not be aligned with his vision for the nation. He suggested periodic assessments of their performances and direct interaction with the masses to understand their challenges more comprehensively.

Highlighting the issue of graduate unemployment, the cleric lamented the disillusionment faced by educated Nigerians who find themselves without suitable employment opportunities.

He underscored the paradox where education, often celebrated globally, fails to translate into employment in Nigeria, stressing the greater value of vocational skills and trades. Additionally, he noted the devaluation of Nigerian certificates abroad, requiring further studies to complement existing qualifications.

Speaking while delivering his new year message to Nigeria at a service held at Jesus City, Lekki, Lagos on Sunday, the renowned cleric said “When I was praying about Nigeria yesterday, God told me that the President has good visions for Nigeria but the people assigned to work with him are no longer having the national interest at heart.

“Our president must thoroughly assess those working with him and ensure that they are operating according to the term of reference of their respective offices

“What he president can do is to let them give the account of their stewardship periodically and call the masses when necessary and not governors because it is the people that know the pains the generality of the citizens are experiencing. Governor may say he is doing something and it may not really get to the people. So the people can also talk because the situation is bad. I am not in the habit of criticising the government but this is what God said.

Prophet Olu-Alo criticised certain individuals within the government, alleging their primary focus was on personal enrichment rather than national restructuring or reform, highlighting their divergence from the purpose of their appointments.

Expressing his concerns about the government’s performance, he disclosed witnessing chaos and an increased level of hardship plaguing the nation, with some officials seemingly preoccupied with amassing wealth instead of serving the nation’s interests.

He cautioned against the continuation of such practices, praying for divine intervention to thwart the plans of those driven by self-interest and expose individuals hindering the President’s success.

He concluded by invoking prayers for individuals genuinely desiring the nation’s prosperity and seeking divine guidance for those with noble intentions within the government, asking for their success in their respective endeavors.

