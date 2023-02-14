Ebenezer Adurokiya

A vehicle and other properties were, on Tuesday, set ablaze by irate youths at the Igbudu community in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The violent protest staged over the murder of Mr Ejiro Ayiwe by a vigilante group saw residents and traders in the community scampering to safety.

Stores and shops were hurriedly shot even as the vehicular movement became chaotic in an area notorious for cult activities.

It was gathered that the vehicle that was set on fire during the bloody protest on Tuesday morning, belonged to the chairman of the erring vigilante group.

The protesters alleged that the vigilantes of the community had dragged the deceased, Ayiwe, to the community’s town hall (Ogwa) on Monday, February 13, for undisclosed reasons.