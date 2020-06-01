Prominent Boko Haram leader, Babagana, other terrorists surrender in North-East ― DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Monday said that a prominent leader of the Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP), Muhammadu Abubakar, popularly known as Babagana along with scores of terrorists have surrendered to Nigerian troops in the North East region of the country.

This is according to a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the coordinator, Defence Media Operations, DMO, Major General John Enenche.

The statement disclosed that “as the military inches closer to the final defeat of insurgency in the North East region, more Boko Haram/ISWAP elements are either being arrested or neutralised and their equipment captured or destroyed while others continue to surrender amidst sustained artillery bombardments and offensive onslaught against their enclaves/hideouts by the gallant troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE”.

According to the statement, “On May 29 this year, another Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province fighter by name, Muhammadu Abubakar aka Babagana surrendered to troops of 242 Battalion deployed at Charlie Six checkpoint in Mongonu, Borno State.

“Preliminary interrogation revealed that the 19-year-old repentant Boko Haram fighter joined the group about a year ago at Shaharam and participated in the attack on Tumbun Shaje.

“Regretting his past actions, Babagana called on his erstwhile colleagues who are currently in a state of despair and confusion in the forests to surrender to the troops of the Nigerian Army.”

The statement recalled that on May 24 this year, another Boko Haram fighter Malam Adamu Yahaya AKA Saad Karami surrendered to troops of 242 Battalion in Mongonu while in a related development on the same day, another Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province fighter, 35-year-old Muhammadu Kabudumi aka Amir Sabat also surrendered to the troops 242 Battalion in Monguno Borno State.

According to it, “Kabudumi confessed to joining the Boko Haram sect in 2015 but denied participating in any of the sects’ operations.

“He, however, revealed that he has done duties at Boko Haram criminals camps at Abadam, Malam Fatori and Duguri under the leadership of Muhammadu Lawan, a notorious Boko Haram commander.”

The statement added that “On May 28 this year, the troops of Army Super Camp 11 Gamboru deployed in Ngala LGA of Borno State conducted long range clearance operations to Gulwa, Diime, Musiri, Wuri Bari, Mada, Sangaya, Jarawa, Mutu, Isari and Mudu Villages of the same LGA and at Isari Village, troops uncovered a Boko Haram criminals’ hideout with well-constructed battle trenches.”

It revealed that at the end of the encounter, the troops captured three of the bandits and recovered one AK-47 rifle loaded with a magazine containing two rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, two swords, one cutlass, one axe, a set of arrows and charms.

The statement further added, on May 27 this year, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI deployed at Forward Operation Base Marafa raided an abandoned makeshift hut in Karama village and recovered one AK 47 rifle and 25 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

In another development, “On May 27 this year, troops of 17 Brigade in conjunction with elements of the Nigeria Police stormed a bandit’s hideout in Dumburun Forest and rescued three abducted victims.

“During the operation, the gallant troops neutralized one bandit and recovered one FN Rifle mounted with magazine while others fled while the rescued victims have been reunited with their families”.

According to it, “On the same day, following intense pressure mounted on bandits by the resilient troops of Operation KATSINA, some repentant bandits pleaded to surrender their weapons as well as jettison their criminal acts. Accordingly, 5 AK 47 Rifles, one Sniper Rifle, one FN rifle, one PKT machine gun, one spare PKT machine gun barrel, one pistol and one block engine of PKT machine gun were surrendered by the bandits

“Other surrendered items include five AK 47 rifle magazines, two FN rifle magazines, 66 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 13 rounds of 7.62mm NATO belted also surrendered to troops of Operation KASTINA.”

The statement quoted the Chief of Army Staff as haven congratulated the gallant troops for their resilience, courage and dedication to the noble cause of defending the nation against the terrorists, adding that the High Command of the Armed Forces also encouraged the troops to continue to be steadfast and focused as they sustain their onslaught against the enemies.

