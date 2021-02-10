Prof Muazu emerges as new VC of Federal varsity, Gusau among 19 professors who contested

The pro-chancellor and Chairman governing council Federal University Gusau (FUGUS) in Zamfara State, Honourable Yissa Ezikiel Emmanuel has disclosed that among the 19 professors who contested for the position of Vice-Chancellor, Professor Muazu Abubakar has emerged.

Speaking during the formal handing over between the outgoing and incoming VC on Wednesday at the University in Gusau, the chairman governing council, Honourable Yissa Ezikiel said the due process has been followed during the selection which led to the emergence of Professor Muazu Abubakar.

“I appreciate the support of the management for their encouragement on the due processes followed during the selection of the new VC of the institution.”

According to him, his resolve to follow due process during the new VC selection was to minimize the petition that might follow.

“Nineteen (19) candidates have attended the selection exercise out of 25 that applied for the position of VC, 6 of the candidates have no requirements and were not qualify, hence 19 professors have contested and Professor Muazu Abubakar has emerged the position of new VC”.

He charged the new VC to work diligently for the progress of the University.

“You will be guided by the Senate and management of the University, I will not also interfere with the activities at all time as I may not be coming all the time.”

In his remark, the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Professor Magaji Garba who was represented by VC Academics, Professor Balkisu Shinkafi disclosed that a lot of achievements were recorded by the former VC.

“Part of the achievements was developing a five years strategic plan for the University which includes the condition of service and students’ guides.”

He also secured the payment of land compensation to Farmers affected in the construction of the university and improve staffs strength of the institution.

