Police parade four notorious kidnappers, 41 others in Plateau

Plateau State Police Command has apprehended four notorious kidnappers and 35 other criminals terrorising the state and vowed to flush out other undesirable elements disturbing the peace of the state.

Parading the suspects at the Command Headquarters in Jos, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Edward Egbuka, said men of the command in conjunction with vigilantes and hunters in January this year raided a criminals’ hideouts at Ruga Village, a boundary settlement between Taraba and Bauchi State and burst a gang of kidnappers’ hideout adding that in the gun duel that ensued, some of the suspects fled, while three were arrested.

According to him, those arrested were later identified as; Musa Alhaji Shehu, Bello Alhaji Adam and Ali Ibrahim, all male of Kampan-Zurak Village adding that on interrogation, the arrested suspects admitted being part of the notorious gang carrying out criminal activities in the area.

The State Commissioner of Police further pointed out that another notorious kidnapper identified as Idris Musa was also arrested in Barakin-Ladi local government area of the State following a tip-off.

“If you will recall, on December 23, 2020, a gang of vicious hoodlums attacked and shot dead one Barrister (Mrs) Kenmuen Tapshak Paul at her home in Latiya Area of Jos South Local Government Area. Her six-year-old daughter was also kidnapped but later released to the family unhurt.

“In the course of the investigation of this heinous crime, and while combing the nearby hills and forests, police operatives apprehended one Idris Musa of Kafi-Abu area, Barkin-Ladi who had a gunshot wound on his leg.

“The suspect initially denied any complicity in the crime; but when confronted with evidence from the scene of the crime, he confessed to the crime, and mentioned some of his accomplices. Efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects,” he said.

He added that Police detectives attached to A Division Jo’s also equally a criminal hideout and arrested six suspected armed robbers adding that the modus operandi of the criminals includes trailing of unsuspecting victims to their houses, particularly, in isolated areas, and robbing them of their belongings.

The Commissioner of Police said exhibits recovered from the suspects include; one locally fabricated gun, two pairs of Nigerian Army Uniform, and a Toyota Highlander vehicle with Reg. No. MUG 275 FM, one Mini ACCER Laptop, one Tecno Tablet, one Samsung Tablet, two handbags, one trolling bag and one FREE TV decoder adding that investigation is in progress.”

He added another set of 13 criminals operating in three tricycles with registration numbers: JJN 859 WQ, BUU 156 VC and JJN 286 WQ were also arrested adding that when interrogated, the suspects could not give a satisfactory explanation about their movement.

He said: “They were immediately searched, and two locally made pistols and one live cartridge were recovered from them.

“They were transferred to the Anti-Cultism Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department, where further investigation revealed that they were members of the Black Axe Confraternity, a notorious cult.

He enjoined members of the public to remain vigilant, security conscious and continue to maintain strong synergy with the police and other security agencies through volunteering of credible information that would lead to the arrest of criminals in the state.

