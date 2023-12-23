A coalition of Pro-democracy groups has berated the security agencies over what they described as their inability to apprehend the killer(s) of the Deputy leader of the Yoruba pan social cultural group, Afenifere and Minister of Justice, Chief Ajibola Ige, 22 years after.

Chief Ige was gruesomely murdered by unknown gunmen, right inside his House in the old Bodija Estate, Ibadan, Oyo State, on 23 December 2001.

The Coalition had in a statement by its National Coordinator, Comrade Awa Bamiji queried the inabilities of the successive administrations in the country to unravel the mystery behind the heinous act.

Bamiji said, it is unheard of that the killers of Chief Ige are yet to be brought to justice.

The remains of Ige is crying for Justice noting his contribution to the nation”s democratic rule.

It will be recalled that the murder case against some suspects was filled by Oyo State Government, led by former Governor, Alhaji Lam Adeshina of Alliance for Democracy (AD), as it was earlier rumoured that the Bola Ige’s assassination was politically motivated but nothing came out of it.

‘Decades gone, it still seems like yesterday. For Decades to come, the most celebrated murder case in Africa, which is that of Cicero of Esa – Oke, Chief Bola Ige, SAN, will still be ringing bell in our hears as a reference point of all unresolved murder cases, genocide, arson, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of insecurity in Nigeria and the question, “who killed Bola Ige?”, will continue to be relevant”

