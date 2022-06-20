Prison escapee allegedly stabs pregnant woman to death in Imo

An escapee of Imo prison break simply identified as Mr Justice Anukam has allegedly stabbed a pregnant woman to death.

The incident happened on Sunday at Umuejechi Nekede autonomous community in Owerri West Local Government.

The victim identified by sources at the scene was said to be a resident of the area but an indigene of Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo.

An eyewitness, Mr Kelechi Osuagwu, told Nigerian Tribune in Owerri on Monday that the suspect has been terrorising the community since he escaped from the April 2021 prison break in Imo.

He said: “The victim was a pregnant woman who came out at the popular Ama-Ato junction, a route she ply during Sunday worship.”

According to him, the suspect accosted the pregnant woman who was going to Church and demanded money from her. When she refused, he stabbed her with a sharp knife and the pregnant woman bled to death.

Another source who pleaded anonymity said the suspect fled immediately but youths in the area pursued and apprehended him after several attempts to stab them.

Meanwhile, it took the intervention of police officers from the Ihiagwa Police Division to save the suspect from being lynched.

The situation almost led to a showdown between the youth of the area and the police during the rescue operation.





