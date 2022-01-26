Prevail on Nigeria, Benin Republic to release Sunday Igboho, Afenifere tells international community

THE Pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, has called on the international community to prevail on the Federal Governments of Nigeria and Benin Republic to release Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

The group in a communique issued at the end of its first annual general meeting held at the residence of its acting national leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, in Isanya -Ogbo, Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State, on Tuesday, also urged the Federal Government to pay him the damages awarded to Adeyemo by the court as a result of attack on his person and property.

The meeting had in attendance the former governor of Kwara State, Chief Cornelius Adebayo, former deputy governor of Lagos State, Senator Kofo Bucknor-Akerele, Senator Femi Okunrounmu and Chief Supo Sonibare.

Others were Chief Sola Ebiseni, the Secretary General, Dr. Gbola Adetunji, Chief Korede Duyile, Abagun Kole Omololu, Hon. Leke Mabinuori, Chief Kofoworola Doherty, Dr Ebun Sonaiya, Chief Tunde Onakoya, Senator Femi Lanlehin, Jumoke Ajasin-Anifowose, Chief Segun Olawoyin, Deacon Owolabi Oladejo, Chief Olu Pesu and Reverend Goke Omigbodun.

Afenifere also called on the Federal Government to release Nnamdi Kanu on political consideration as it was done in the case of Asari Dokubo under the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The group noted that the country had been under the siege of security challenges which it described as unprecedented in the history of the country, just as it stressed the need for the Federal Government to consider the establishment of state Police in order to address insecurity.

It said: “In recent times, we have consistently expressed concern on the situation of insecurity in Nigeria today. We have also always recommended what we consider the ways out of the unprecedented security challenges facing us. In this respect, we strongly call on the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the introduction of state Police equipped with requisite means to enhance security in the states and that of the federation ultimately.

“The performance of Amotekun Security Network in the South West in conjunction with the Nigerian Police has shown clearly that all the criticisms against state Police are unfounded and self serving.

“Afenifere insisted that the country would not overcome its present logjam unless it is restructured.

“The meeting reviewed the various challenges that Nigeria has been facing since independence. The meeting felt that while the country had never met the dream of its founding fathers, the situation had never been this bad socially, economically and politically. The situation is particularly worse on the security front as no part of the country is safe at any time of the day any more.

“The meeting felt that one of the things that has been a great cog in the wheel of Nigeria’s progress today was the rubishing of true federalism, which means that true federalism must be allowed to be effectively operational immediately. In other words, states and local government councils must be allowed to enjoy self governance as provided for them in the constitution,“ Afenifere stated.

The meeting also endorsed the position of Southern, Middle Belt Forum where it called on all political parties to zone their presidential candidates to the South for the forthcoming 2023 election.