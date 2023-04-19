Immediate past coordinator of the Oodua Peoples’ Congress (OPC) in Osun State, Mr Adedeji Aladesawe, on Tuesday, described as untrue and baseless allegation that he collected a sum of N35 million and a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) from the President-elect, Bola Tinubu ahead of the February 25 election.

It is recalled that the National Executive Council (NEC) and the National Coordinating Council (NCC) of OPC had in a statement by its publicity secretary, Mr Yinka Oguntimehin announced the replacement of Aladesawe, with another chieftain of the organisation, Mr Adeyemi Aboderin.

Aboderin, who took over was the OPC secretary in Osun and the incumbent secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Osun State Council.

However, while reacting to his removal, Aladesawe described as fictitious and misleading allegation that he received N35 million and one SUV from Tinubu, stressing that the development was aimed at rubbishing his reputation.

He stated: “I was removed by the OPC national coordinator, Chief Gani Adams, on the allegations that I collected N35m from the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, to mobilise support for him in the build-up to the last presidential election.

According to Aladesawe, “I was removed alongside Oyo State coordinator, Olumo, and two others. People had called our national coordinator, Gani Adams, to ask him if there is proof that I collected money from Tinubu.

“I was accused of collecting N35m and a Jeep from Tinubu before the last election. I have never met Tinubu or any of his representatives. This is quite unfair and unjustifiable.

“Without any evidence against us; we were removed. We were even made to swear before the highest OPC leadership to prove our innocence.”