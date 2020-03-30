Presidential broadcast: Opposition parties hail 14-days lock down in Abuja, Lagos, Ogun

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has expressed support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s order to lock down Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States for an initial period of 14 days in the move to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The CUPP, an umbrella body of opposition parties, expressed its support in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Mr Ikenga Ugochinyere, on Sunday night in Abuja while reacting to the president’s broadcast on coronavirus.

Ugochinyere said that opposition political parties were of the view that the order would go a long way in salvaging the health crisis which the virus had thrown the nation into.

“We also hail the decision of the Federal Government to suspend loan repayments by small businesses, describing it as laudable.

“The CUPP also describes the decision to convert public infrastructures like stadiums e.t.c to isolation centres as a welcome development.

“Although the president’s address to the nation was late in coming, we believe very strongly that it is better late than never.

“We hail state governors for being proactive in complementing opposition’s advisory for inter/intrastate lockdown,” Ugochinyere said.

He urged Nigerians residing in the affected areas to use the 14 days of lockdown to report suspected cases of coronavirus infections to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) promptly.

“We also advise them to continue to observe the hygiene measures already highlighted which include social distancing, regular washing of hands with soap and running water and regular use of alcohol-based sanitisers among others.

“Nigerians should remain united and resolute at this period. This is the only way to tackle and win the war against the virus together.

“We wish all Nigerians the best at this period,” Ugochinyere said.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), however, said that the nationwide broadcast failed to address the salient demands of the impact of the scourge on the nation.

PDP, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, said apart from the social distancing and isolation which Nigerians already imposed on themselves, the broadcast had no new solutions.

(NAN)

