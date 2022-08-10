Presidential amnesty: Taraba residents celebrate Nyame’s release

Taraba State’s residents and political stakeholders have expressed delight over the release of a former governor of the state from prison, Reverend Jolly Nyame and his Plateau State counterpart,Mr Joshua Dariye, following the amnesty given to them by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Taraba State’s Executive Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Bwacha Gubernatorial Campaign Council (BGCC).

This is contained in a statement by Mr Aaron Atimas, the state’s Publicity Secretary of the party and the spokesperson for Senator Bwacha’s gubernatorial campaign organisation.

“No doubt, the wide jubilation and excitement which greeted his release not only attests to his wide acclamation and reverence by all Tarabans but also cements his place as the undisputed leader of our dear state.

“The APC members in Taraba hereby express appreciation to the Federal Government and all those who in one way or the other played critical role in ending the saga,’’ he said.

“As a party, we believe that the release of our leader at this critical political period truly restores our hopes for a new united Taraba, with responsible leadership,” he said.

According to him, both the party and the gubernatorial candidate, Senator Bwacha, earnestly look forward to Nyame’s arrival to reunite with his family and fill the leadership void which had frustrated and stunted the development of the state in the past few years.

‘’We further call on the people of the state to continue to pray for peace and tranquility as we face the election period.

Similarly, Mr Andy Teran, the Taraba State’s Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), told Nigerian Tribune that the party joined other well -meaning people to celebrate Nyame’s release.

According to him, ‘’Nyame was the political father of the state and what happened to him was unfortunate, but we thank God that at the end of the day, he regained his freedom,’’

Teran also told Nigerian Tribune that the party believed that Nyame will use his experience as a former governor of the state to team up with the state government to take the state to greater heights.

Also, a university don, Dr Amos Jev of the Department of Public Administration, Taraba State University, Jalingo said with the volume of corruption in the country at the moment, keeping only Dariye and Nyame in prison was unfair in the first place.

Jev, however, commended President Buhari for the amnesty given to the two former governors.

