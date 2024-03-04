IN the face of current hardship Nigerians are enduring, it is crucial to maintain patience and resilience. The challenges posed by the harsh economy are temporary, as the government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is tirelessly working to implement reforms that will benefit all citizens. Nigerians should continue to trust President Tinubu and his team: their efforts are aimed at righting the long-standing wrongs in the nation. Charity, they say, begins at home. We cannot curse the children we give birth to and expect them to be good in society. Instead, we bless our children so they can contribute positively to society. Similarly, we must apply this mentality to our country. Rather than cursing Nigeria, we should strive to bless and uplift our nation, fostering a culture of growth, unity, and progress for a better future.” Mr. President is aware of the untold hardship faced by Nigerians due to the actions of some unpatriotic individuals exploiting government policies to inflict unnecessary suffering and his administration, in collaboration with state governors, has devised a comprehensive strategy to address this issue.

Furthermore, in the quest to mitigate the impact of oil subsidy and alleviate the burden on citizens, President Tinubu is actively working towards enhancing the minimum wage. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) should embrace the spirit of understanding during this transitional period. It is essential for the NLC to refrain from actions that could exacerbate tensions within the polity and hinder the progress being made. By fostering dialogue and cooperation, both the government and the NLC can work together towards achieving a sustainable solution that benefits all Nigerians. It is crucial for all stakeholders to prioritise the well-being of the populace and collaborate constructively in shaping a better future for the nation. The president is actively engaged in revamping our refineries, improving our educational sector, and enhancing our healthcare system. Additionally, there are plans in place to construct new roads and bridges, aiming to bolster infrastructure and facilitate smoother connectivity across the nation. President Tinubu has shown remarkable resilience in combating insecurity in the nation. Under his leadership, kidnappers, bandits, and other criminal elements are facing defeats daily. Our gallant security personnel are resolutely taking decisive actions to squarely defeat these threats, ensuring the safety and security of our citizens. President Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to addressing security challenges is evident in the ongoing efforts to restore peace and stability across the country.

The government is significantly contributing to the agro-revolution by implementing policies and initiatives to boost food production for the country’s self-sufficiency. This includes providing support to farmers through access to improved farming techniques, modern agricultural equipment, quality seeds, and fertilizers. Additionally, the government is investing in irrigation systems, storage facilities, and market access to help increase agricultural productivity and ensure food security for the nation. President Tinubu’s commitment to the country is unwavering, and Nigerians should continue to believe in his vision. The trust placed in him by the citizens is not misplaced; he is dedicated to steering the country towards a brighter future. The Renewed Hope mantra of Mr. President is not just a slogan but a strategic plan to reset the nation. Despite the current challenges, there is steadfast assurance that with perseverance and faith, Nigeria will emerge stronger. Let us hold onto hope and trust in the leadership as they work towards a better tomorrow for all.

Together, with unity and determination, we can overcome the obstacles and see the light at the end of the tunnel. God bless the Federal republic of Nigeria .