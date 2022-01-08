Pregnancy and covid-19

As a recently married woman, I am eager to start a family. However, I am afraid of COVID 19 having read that a pregnant woman is highly susceptible to the infection. Is this true, and if so, how can I protect myself?

Salamatu (by SMS)

It is true that women who are pregnant are more susceptible to get COVID-19, and that the course of the disease is more likely to be severe. Since nobody knows when the COVID Pandemic will finally abate, it will be difficult to advise anybody to postpone starting a family until the Pandemic departs. My advice is to go ahead and start your family. Experts however advise that if you’re pregnant, the best way to protect yourself and your baby is to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and practice physical distancing.