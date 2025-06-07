Pray for your leaders, Sultan tells Nigerians

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has once again urged Nigerians to pray fervently for the country’s leaders as they contend with numerous national challenges.

Delivering his Sallah message shortly after observing the Eid-el-Kabir prayer at his palace, the revered monarch emphasised the importance of national unity, lawfulness, and collective support for those in positions of authority.

“The best way we can support our leaders is by praying for their success, obeying the laws of the land, and promoting peace and unity among ourselves,” the Sultan said.

While acknowledging ongoing efforts by security agencies to restore peace and stability across the country, the Sultan expressed concern over persistent insecurity in some parts of Nigeria.

He called on the security apparatus to redouble its efforts to safeguard all communities.

He also encouraged citizens to return to agriculture, especially with the onset of the rainy season, noting that farming remains a viable path to economic self-reliance and national food security.

In a related development, the Sultan commiserated with the victims of the recent devastating flood in Mokwa, Niger State, which claimed several lives and displaced many residents.

He offered prayers for the repose of the souls of the deceased and called for immediate support to the survivors.

“We pray against the recurrence of such disasters and urge relevant authorities to come to the aid of affected families,” he added.

The Sultan’s message comes as part of his consistent advocacy for peace, unity, and resilience among Nigerians, especially during festive periods.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

