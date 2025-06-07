My wife humiliated me before her friends, beat me, tore my clothes —Husband

•He gave me stipend for food—Wife

GRADE A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, has adjourned for judgment, the divorce suit brought before it by a man, Oladipo, against his wife, Tosin, whom he alleged was disobedient, associating with bad friends and in the habit of beating him.

Oladapo stated that he established Tosin in a trade on three different occasions, but that his investments went down the drain.

According to the plaintiff, the defendant flouted his orders and went into alcoholic business.

He added that his wife beat him to a pulp and tore his clothes to shreds during a misunderstanding. Oladipo prayed the court to dissolve their union.

He also entreated the court for their child’s custody.

He further sought an order, restraining her from threatening and interfering with his private life.

Tosin denied all the allegations brought against her but agreed to divorce.

According to Tosin, she and her husband fought because of food.

The defendant explained that the plaintiff always gave them a stipend to buy cooked food from food vendors, which was not satisfying.

She acknowledged that her husband set up business for her thrice but that she spent the proceeds from it on food.

Tosin pleaded for custody of their child, who is a female.

Oladipo, in his evidence, said, “My wife has become rebellious in the home because she associates with bad friends who influence her negatively.

“She flouts my orders at will and humilates me before our neighbours and her friends.

“I set her up in business at three different times, but all my resources went down the drain.

“My wife is defiant. I warned her against selling alcoholic drinks, but she turned a deaf ear to me and went ahead into the business.

“I got furious, went to her shop, and ordered her to close the business.

“My wife, to my chagrin, pounced on me, beat me to a pulp, and tore my clothes to shreds.

“She humiliated me in the presence of her friends and the neighbourhood.

“My lord, I have had enough of my wife’s atrocities.

“I pray for divorce and custody of our only child.

“I further request an order restricting her from threatening and interfering with my private life.”

Tosin, in her testimony, said, “My lord, we fight because of food.

“He refused to give me a feeding allowance to buy foodstuff.

“He gave me and our only child peanut to buy cooked food from food vendors, which was not satisfying. “It is true that he established a business for me three times, but I spent the proceeds from them on food since he never ceased to starve me and our child.

“I decided to cook my meals, and he started accusing me of infidelity.

“My lord, I agree to divorce, but I pray this honourable court to grant me custody of our child because she is a female.

“I also appeal to the court to make him responsible for her upkeep, giving feeding, education, and health care a priority.

The court president, Mrs S.M. Akintayo, after she heard both parties, adjourned the case.

