PPMC cracks down on illegal filling stations in Akwa Ibom

The Petroleum Products Monitoring Committee (PPMC), in collaboration with the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), has launched a clampdown on illegal filling stations and speculators disguising as petroleum marketers in Akwa Ibom.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Godwin Ekpo, disclosed in Uyo at the weekend that fraudulent practices in the downstream sector “are at an all-time high,” warning that operators engaging in sharp practices, such as running illegal filling stations, would face severe sanctions.

Investigations, he said, revealed that many outlets were operating without valid licenses, fire-fighting certification, or emergency response plans, while some lacked the mandatory safety signage.

He expressed concern that suspected oil thieves had infiltrated the sector, adulterating a significant percentage of petroleum products consumed in the state.

“All affected outlets, including any illegal filling stations, must immediately regularise their operations with the NMDPRA and the State Fire Service, and display their documents prominently at their stations,” he directed.

Ekpo further warned tanker owners and drivers to transport only legally sourced petroleum products with proper documentation, stressing that vehicles must be equipped for fire and other emergencies.

The PPMC chairman urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report filling stations operating without licenses or signage, selling adulterated products, under-dispensing fuel, or neglecting safety measures. It is crucial to identify and report any illegal filling stations to ensure public safety.

He assured that ongoing monitoring and compliance checks would continue across the state, adding: “Any operator, driver, or business found wanting will be sanctioned, fined, and prosecuted in accordance with the law.”