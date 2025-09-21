Mothers trained on local food mixtures to prevent malnutrition in Bauchi

In an effort to combat malnutrition among children under five and ensure their healthy development, 25 nursing mothers from Bauchi LGA were randomly selected to undergo a one-day capacity-building training on local food selection, preparation, and nutritional mixture demonstrations.

The training was held on Saturday and organized by the Child Health and Mortality Prevention Surveillance (CHAMPS), under the College of Medical Sciences, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi.

The session featured practical demonstrations on how to prepare nutritious local meals, detect acute malnutrition, and manage it using readily available local ingredients.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Abubakar Sari, Lead, Data-to-Action of the programme, said the training was initiated following a report by international NGO Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), which listed Bauchi among the states with severe acute malnutrition.

Dr. Sari noted that the participants were expected to cascade the knowledge gained to other mothers in their communities upon returning home.

During his presentation, Dietician Ibrahim Ladeh, a nutrition expert from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi, emphasized that many overlooked local food ingredients are highly nutritious.

He also advised the public to avoid using preservatives, warning that many preserved foods are leading contributors to cancer.

Ladeh urged parents to pay close attention to the nutrition of their children, especially in the early stages of life, to ensure healthy physical and cognitive development.

The nutritionist also encouraged exclusive breastfeeding, highlighting that 88.5% of breast milk is water, which is vital for hydration in infants.

ALSO READ: I never told anyone I wanted third term, Obasanjo opens up

Some of the participants, Jamila Dahiru and Azumi Bala, commended CHAMPS for organizing the training and pledged to apply the knowledge in improving their families’ nutrition.

They also promised to organize step-down trainings for other women in their communities so the new practices can be adopted and implemented immediately.