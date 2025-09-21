NHIA expands maternal health initiative to neonatal care in Kano 

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), on Wednesday, launched the pilot of the Neonatal component of the Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Neonatal Care (CEmONC) in Kano State, a decisive step in advancing Nigeria’s progress toward Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The initiative, which builds on the success of NHIA’s maternal programme, was formally inaugurated during a high-level delegation visit to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) and the Kano State Ministry of Health (KSMOH).

The maternal component of the initiative, introduced in July 2024 under the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII), has already delivered life-saving obstetric care to thousands of women nationwide. In Kano alone, more than 2,000 women have benefited, gaining access to emergency obstetric services that would otherwise have been unaffordable.

At the Kano State Ministry of Health, Dr. Abubakar Labaran Yusif, the Honourable Commissioner for Health, welcomed the expansion, commending NHIA for entrusting Kano with the pilot phase.

He pledged the State’s full support and announced that additional facilities suitable for neonatal care had been identified for possible inclusion. Setting a benchmark for success, the Commissioner charged participating hospitals to target a 95 percent survival rate for admitted neonates.

During the visit, AKTH management expressed gratitude for the CEmONC programme, noting its transformative impact on maternal health outcomes in the state. The NHIA delegation confirmed AKTH’s inclusion in the neonatal pilot, describing the expansion as both urgent and essential.

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between NHIA, AKTH, and Reliance HMO, the designated third-party administrator, to formalize workflows for enrollment, claims processing, and data reporting. The visit culminated in the commissioning of the hospital’s Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU), a dedicated facility for newborns requiring intensive care.

Across both engagements, three key outcomes were achieved: consolidation of the maternal initiative’s gains, institutionalization of governance through tripartite MoUs, and strengthened state-level oversight with firm survival targets for mothers and newborns.

The NHIA and State representatives agreed on immediate next steps, including the onboarding of clinical and administrative teams, standardization of documentation processes, and expansion of the neonatal programme as readiness is confirmed.

The NHIA’s leadership under Dr. Kelechi Ohiri, Director General, has been recognised for its purposeful and evidence-driven approach to reform, with stakeholders noting that the CEmONC programme reflects his commitment to leveraging partnerships, innovative financing, and data-driven governance to transform healthcare delivery in Nigeria. The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, has recently also commended the NHIA for its focused interventions, reaffirming the Federal Government’s resolve under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to reduce maternal and infant mortality and ensure that no Nigerian is left behind in accessing essential healthcare.

By extending financial protection to both mothers and their newborns, the NHIA has reaffirmed its commitment to reducing preventable maternal and child deaths while driving Nigeria closer to the goal of Universal Health Coverage.

